Jacksonville Halts Late Toledo Rally in 6-3 Win

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OH. - Thanks to six combined hits from Agustín Ramirez and Forrest Wall, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp beat the Toledo Mud Hens 6-3 Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Jacksonville (53-56, 18-16) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the third. After two quick outs, the Jumbo Shrimp got to Toledo (52-58. 17-19) reliever Austin Bergner (L, 0-1). Troy Johnston and Deyvison De Los Santos knocked consecutive singles and Tristan Gray walked to load the bases. Ramirez continued his hot hitting, smacking a two-run double to put Jacksonville ahead 2-0.

The Mud Hens answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Jace Jung doubled off Jumbo Shrimp starter Adam Oller (W, 4-1). Justice Bigbie followed with a base hit, scoring Jung to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Two innings later, Jacksonville padded their lead, sending nine men to the plate in the sixth. Griffin Conine singled, José Devers walked and Forrest Wall smacked a base hit to load the bases. Following a pitching change, Mud Hens reliever Angel Reyes issued bases loaded walks to Connor Norby and Troy Johnston plating two runs increasing the Jumbo Shrimp advantage to 4-1. De Los Santos reached on a fielder's choice that scored Wall. Two batters later, Ramirez swatted a base hit to score Norby for a five-run advantage.

Toledo was shut down until the ninth inning. After two quick outs, Eddys Leonard singled and Andrew Navigato walked. With two runners on, Riley Unroe thwacked a two-run double bringing the Mud Hens back to a 6-3 deficit. Following a walk, Austin Roberts induced a groundout to Jung to end the game, sealing the win for the Jumbo Shrimp.

The Jumbo Shrimp continue their series with the Mud Hens in Friday's 7:05 p.m. contest. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and ESPN690.com.

