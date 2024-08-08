Bulls, Tides Split Doubleheader

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Norfolk, VA - The Durham Bulls split a Thursday doubleheader at Harbor Park against the Norfolk Tides, claiming the second game 2-1 after dropping the opener by a 2-1 margin.

The Bulls (16-20) scored twice in the fifth inning of game two to take a 2-0 lead. Osleivis Basabe singled with the bases loaded for the lead, then a grounder from Austin Shenton brought home Tristan Peters for the two-run advantage.

Durham's bullpen combined for the victory, with Joe Record opening for two innings, Michael Gomez (W, 2-2) working two scoreless, Cole Sulser allowing one run in two frames, while Mason Montgomery (S, 1) registered his first career save by throwing the seventh.

In the opener, the Tides (17-19) scored a run in the first against Joe Rock (L, 4-6), but the Bulls drew level on a sac fly from Basabe in the third. The Tides went ahead for good in the opener thanks to a bases loaded walk to JD Davis.

The fourth game of the series is scheduled for Friday at 6:35 PM ET.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, August 13th against the Nashville Sounds at 6:35 PM ET.

