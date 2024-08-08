Casey Mize Goes 2.1 Innings as Hens Fall 6-3

The Toledo Mud Hens fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 6-3 on Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.

Casey Mize began his rehab assignment tonight in Toledo as he came into this game with a 2-6 record and a 4.23 ERA. Mize's most recent start was on June 30th against the Los Angeles Angels. Mize was then placed on the 60-day IL on July 3rd which brings us to right now where he's making his first start in over five weeks.

Mize started his day by allowing a single on the second pitch of the game to left field. The runner then stole second to put himself in scoring position. The next batter hit a ball to Kreidler at shortstop as the throw threw Spencer Torkelson off the bag allowing the runner to be safe. With men at first and second, Mize got a much-needed double play as he then struck out the following batter to end the inning with no damage done.

Kerry Carpenter then started the Mud Hens offense off by striking out looking with Torkelson popping out to second base. Jace Jung then grounded out to third base to end the first inning.

Mize started the second by getting a pop-out to center field before giving up a double. A fly out to right field gave the defense two outs as Mize gave up a walk to put runners at first and second. A groundout to Trey Sweeney at third ended the top half of the second.

Sweeney got the offense starting in the bottom of the second with a double to left center. However, no one was able to bring him home as a strikeout and a groundout ended the inning, leaving Sweeney at second.

Mize went out to start the third but only faced one batter as he struck him out which ended his day as he ended with 35 pitches thrown in his first rehab assignment.

Austin Bergner replaced Mize on the mound as he started his day with a ground out to third, following that Bergner gave up a single to center field before allowing another single to right field to put runners on first and second. Bergner then allowed a walk to load the bases up, and then he gave up a single to center field to make it 2-0 shrimp. Bergner allowed another walk to reload the bases, however, he finally got out of the inning with a strikeout.

A quiet third inning by the Mud Hens offense brought us to the fourth where Bergner started the inning with a K and a groundout as he then gave up a two-out walk. A groundout to Torkelson then ended the inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, Jung started things off with a double down the left field line. Justice Bigbie then cut the lead in half with a single to right field to bring home Jung. A strikeout and a groundout ended the inning but with the Hens now on the board.

Bergner in the fifth began the inning with a strikeout and a lineout before allowing a two-out walk for the second consecutive inning. A passed ball then moved the runner to second base. A pop-out to right field ended the inning with no damage done.

Eddys Leonard had the lone hit in the bottom of the fifth as he hit a double to left center field. A passed ball put him on third. However, a ground out and a fly out ended the inning, stranding him on third.

Bergner started the sixth with a single and a walk and that would be the end of his night, with the call to the bullpen being made as Angel Reyes then replaced him. Reyes then gave up his first hit of the night with a single to right field to load up the bases. Back-to-back bases-loaded walks put the Shrimp up 4-1. A fielder's choice then brought in a run while also having runners at the corners. After a strikeout it looked like the defense was getting off the field soon, however, Reyes gave up a single to center field which increased the Shrimp lead to 6-1 now.

The Hens went down quiet in the sixth, other than a Bigbie walk.

In the top of the seventh, Reyes ended his night after allowing a single and a groundout as Easton Lucas replaced him on the mound. Lucas allowed a single and a groundout to his first two batters faced. Lucas then ended the inning with a strikeout.

The bottom of the seventh started with back-to-back K's by Kreidler and Bemboom. Leonard walked however to no avail as Navigato flew out to center field to end the inning.

Lucas allowed a walk to the first batter of the inning, however a lineout and a double play ended the top half of the eighth.

Riley Unroe then pinch-hitting for Carpenter started the bottom half with a single up the middle. Torkelson then grounded out to third as during the process, there were two passed balls which led Unroe to third base. Jung then struck out with Bigbie walking. Sweeney ended the inning by striking out swinging.

Andrew Magno then took the keys for the mound and recorded a few groundouts before giving up a pair of walks before getting a punchout to end the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth Kreidler and Bemboom went down on strikes as Leonard singled to right field with Navigato reaching first by walking to put runners on first and second. Unroe then made it a little interesting as he doubled to bring in the pair on the bases to make it 6-3 still in favor of the Shrimp. Torkelson then walked to bring the tying run to the plate in Jace Jung. Jung then grounded out to end 6-3 in favor of the Shrimp 6-3.

The Hens and the Shrimp continue their series tomorrow night with first pitch being set for 7:05 p.m.

Notables:

Casey Mize (2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 0 R, BB, 2 K)

Riley Unroe (2-2, 2 RBI, 2B)

Justice Bigbie (1-2, RBI, 2 BB)

