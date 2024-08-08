Indians Fall to Vinny Capra's Homers, 3-1
August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A pair of home runs by former Indians infielder Vinny Capra were the difference as the Nashville Sounds defeated Indianapolis, 3-1, on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
After Indianapolis (17-17, 50-57) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first courtesy of a Nick Yorke RBI double to score the rehabbing Joshua Palacios, Capra put Nashville (20-15, 58-52) up with a two-run blast in the bottom half. His second home run in the bottom of the third capped the scoring for both teams.
The International League leader in wins and ERA, Chad Patrick (W, 11-1), tossed 5.0 innings with one unearned run and six strikeouts. Taylor Clarke (S, 1) then entered and allowed just one baserunner across 4.0 shutout frames.
Jared Jones (L, 0-1), making the first start of his rehab assignment, allowed two runs in 2.2 innings. Mike Burrows closed out the contest with 5.0 innings of scoreless ball for Indianapolis.
The Indians and Sounds meet again on Friday night at 7:35 ET for the fourth contest of the six-game series. In dueling Triple-A debuts, RHP Bubba Chandler will take the mound for Indianapolis against RHP Logan Henderson.
