Indians vs. Cubs Canceled Due to Inclement Weather

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







The Indianapolis Indians have announced that Saturday night's contest against the Iowa Cubs has been canceled due to inclement weather. Friday night's suspended contest will resume in the top of the 10th inning at 12:15 PM on Sunday with gates opening at 12 PM. Sunday's regularly scheduled contest will begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. Only one ticket is needed to attend both games.

The Indians trail the I-Cubs, 2-1, through three games of the rain-shortened five-game series, after earing their first win of the season in walk-off fashion on Thursday.

Rain Check Policy

To exchange your tickets for any future 2025 regular season game, please contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545 or Tickets@IndyIndians.com, or contact your ticket representative.

A breakdown of each ticket type exchange is listed below:

Club Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Loge Tickets - Good for new Club Tickets

Landing Tickets - Good for new Landing Tickets

Season Suites - Good for Box Seat Tickets

Daily Suites - Suite needs to be rescheduled with Sales Rep

Box Tickets - Good for new Box, Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Reserved Tickets - Good for Reserved or Lawn Tickets

Lawn Tickets - Good for Lawn Tickets

