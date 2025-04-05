Charlotte Comes Up One Run Short Against Norfolk

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte Knights came up just short against the Norfolk Tides on Friday night. Despite being held without a hit for the first seven innings, the Knights stayed within striking distance and nearly pulled out a late victory. In the end, the Tides held on, and the Knights fell by a final score of 3-2.

Norfolk plated two runs in the top of the first inning off Charlotte's starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte. The Tides added another run in the second before Iriarte settled in. Jairo kept the visitors off the scoreboard for the next two innings and the bullpen followed suit.

Trey McGough used a pair of inning-ending double plays and reeled off three scoreless frames. Eric Adler continued the relief pitching dominance with a pair of shutout innings down the stretch.

Offensively, the Knights came alive in the eighth inning. Dominic Fletcher singled to left-centerfield and Greg Jones Jr. launched a 417-foot Home Run over the left field wall. The long ball brought the Knights to within a run. Charlotte loaded the bases later in the inning but failed to level the score.

Andre Lipcius led off the ninth with a single. Lipcius took second on a groundout; however, the potential tying run was left stranded and Norfolk claimed the 3-2 win.

Charlotte will attempt to bounce back with a quick turnaround on Sunday afternoon. The matinee contest at Truist Field, and Homer the Dragon's birthday celebration, will begin at 1:05pm.

