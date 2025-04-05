Bulls Walk Off With 2-1 Victory Over Space Cowboys In Eleven

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC -- Tristan Peters singled home Coco Montes in the 11th inning to lift the Durham Bulls past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 2-1 at the DBAP on Saturday night.

The Bulls (5-3) won the game on Peters' single, which was Durham's second hit of the entire game. Kenny Piper tied the game with a solo home run in the third inning. Space Cowboys (3-5) pitchers had retired 19 straight Bulls before Peters' game-winner.

Joe Rock worked 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball, permitting only a leadoff home run to Collin Price in the second inning.

Key Moments: In the top of the 10th inning, Sugar Land's Brice Matthews attempted a brazen steal of home with two outs, just after a pop out. After Bulls reliever Paul Gervase made a pitch to Joe Hudson, Matthews timed a break toward the plate. Gervase caught catcher Kenny Piper's toss, then fired the ball back to Piper, who applied a tag just before Matthews' foot crossed the plate.

Extra Strategy: In both the 10th and 11th, Sugar Land elected to bunt its runner to third base, but failed to score either time. In the 11th, Tommy Sacco popped out with Jesus Bastidas at third and one out. Bulls reliever Eric Orze then fanned Shay Whitcome to close out the inning.

On Deck: Durham plays its homestand finale Sunday at 1:05 PM ET with a pitching rematch from Tuesday night. Joe Boyle (0-1, 4.50) will match against AJ Blubaugh (1-0, 0.00).

