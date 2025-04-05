Sproat Shines and Azocar Homers as Mets Beat RailRiders, 7-4, on Saturday Afternoon

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets pitcher Brandon Sproat(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Syracuse, NY - With a dominant start from top prospect Brandon Sproat and their best offensive output of the season, the Syracuse Mets took down the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-4, on a blustery Saturday afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium.

After a scoreless first inning, the Syracuse (3-4) offense caught fire in the bottom of the second. After Luke Ritter walked and Gilberto Celestino doubled, Luis De Los Santos drove in the pair with a two-run double to the wall in right-center field to make it 2-0. The Mets grew their lead to 3-0 with an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan, his first career triple-A hit. With Jordan at second and Donovan Walton at first after a walk, José Azocar smacked a three-run homer to extend the Syracuse lead to 6-0.

With six runs of support, Sproat cruised through four scoreless innings. The righty retired ten straight batters heading into the fifth and was pulled after a leadoff walk to Braden Shewmake. The next batter, Grant Richardson, left the yard with a two-run home run to make it a 6-2 game. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (4-4) added one more run in the fifth on an Andrew Velazquez homer to tighten the score to 6-3.

In the eighth inning, the Mets added an insurance run from a RailRiders passed ball that brought Joey Meneses in to score and make it 7-3.

In the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got the run back with a T.J. Rumfield solo homer that shrunk the Syracuse lead back to three, 7-4.

The three-run cushion proved to be enough. The last three bullpen arms of Anthony Gose, Tyler Zuber, and Chris Devenski combined for four innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts.

Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre end their six-game series on Sunday afternoon with the final game. Left-hander Brandon Waddell is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Zach Messinger for the RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.