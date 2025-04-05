Five-Run Fifth Lifts Jacksonville To 10-6 Win Over Worcester

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp plated five runs in the fifth and never looked back in their 10-3 win over the Worcester Red Sox Saturday night from VyStar Ballpark.

Trailing by a run in the third, Jacksonville's (5-3) Brian Navarreto reached on an error. Following a strikeout, Jakob Marsee and Maximo Acosta laced back-to-back singles to load the bases. Agustin Ramírez drew a bases loaded walk tying the game at one. With the bases still full, Deyvison De Los Santos reached on a fielder's choice and Marsee scored, giving the Shrimp a 2-1 lead over the WooSox (3-4).

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot in the fourth. With two outs, Navarreto and Jacob Berry worked consecutive walks. With runners at first and second, Marsee cracked a two-run triple pushing the Jacksonville lead to three.

Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Nate Eaton doubled for Worcester. Alex Binelas was hit by a pitch and Tyler McDonough walked to load the bases. With the bases juiced, Marcelo Mayer singled home Eaton to cut the WooSox deficit to two.

Jacksonville blew the game open in the fifth. De Los Santos singled to start the inning with a single. Heriberto Hernandez walked, and Andrew Pintar singled to load the bases. With bases full of Shrimp, Ronny Simon smacked a two-run single extending the Jacksonville lead to 6-2. He quickly stole second base. With runners at second and third, Navarreto plated Pintar with a sac fly. Simon advanced to third on the fly ball and later scored on a wild pitch. With the bases empty, Berry and Marsee worked back-to-back walks. Two batters later, Ramírez ripped an RBI single giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 9-2 advantage.

The WooSox responded in the sixth. Abraham Toro singled to start the frame. Blake Sabol followed with a single. A base hit coupled with an error allowed Toro to score from first which made it 9-3.

The Shrimp added one more run in the sixth. With two outs, Simon laced a triple. Navarreto followed with an RBI single, giving Jacksonville an even ten runs on the night.

Worcester rallied in the ninth. Eaton drew a leadoff walk. Three batters later, Mayer singled. With two runners on, Vaughn Grissom ripped an RBI single. Following the knock, Worcester drew three straight walks, scoring two runs, but ultimately fell 10-6.

Worcester broke the scoreless tie in the third. Eaton (1) crushed a home run which gave the WooSox a 1-0 lead.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue the series Sunday at 3:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. Major league rehabbers RHP Edward Cabrera (0-0, 3.00) and RHP Brayan Bello will start for Jacksonville and Worcester. Coverage begins at 2:50 p.m. on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 2 p.m. for Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday. Thanks to Baptist Health, the Jumbo Shrimp will host pre-game catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Join the Jumbo Shrimp and CSX for Military Appreciation Night. Jacksonville will provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans, and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary tickets may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game, subject to availability.

