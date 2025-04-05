RailRiders Topped by Syracuse

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 7-4 final to the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday. The Mets scored six runs in the second and limited the RailRiders to three home runs to secure the win.

Syracuse jumped on RailRiders starter Sean Boyle in the bottom of the second, sending all nine batters to the plate and scoring six times. With two down and runners at second and third, Luis De Los Santos doubled to right-center to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead. Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI single. After a Donovan Walton walk, Jose Azocar hit his first home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-0.

Mets #1 prospect Brandon Sproat held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check, retiring ten straight between the first and fifth innings. Sproat was lifted after a walk in the top of the fifth and replaced by Kevin Herget. SWB outfielder Grant Richardson greeted him with a two-run homer to left. The 353-foot blast to left was the first Triple-A long ball for the RailRiders 25-year-old outfielder. Andrew Velazquez went back-to-back with Richardson, cutting the Syracuse lead down to three.

Syracuse added a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-3 advantage.

In the ninth, T.J. Rumfield hit his third home run of the season, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not add any additional support.

Boyle (0-2) took the loss, while Anthony Gose (1-0) notched the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Chris Devenski worked the final two innings for his first save of the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre caps this nine-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. Zach Messinger makes his second start of the series against the Mets and Bradon Waddell. The RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field starting on Tuesday, April 8. For promotional information and tickets, visit swbrailriders.com.

