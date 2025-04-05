RailRiders Topped by Syracuse
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 7-4 final to the Syracuse Mets at NBT Bank Stadium on Saturday. The Mets scored six runs in the second and limited the RailRiders to three home runs to secure the win.
Syracuse jumped on RailRiders starter Sean Boyle in the bottom of the second, sending all nine batters to the plate and scoring six times. With two down and runners at second and third, Luis De Los Santos doubled to right-center to give Syracuse a 2-0 lead. Rowdey Jordan followed with an RBI single. After a Donovan Walton walk, Jose Azocar hit his first home run of the season to extend the lead to 6-0.
Mets #1 prospect Brandon Sproat held Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in check, retiring ten straight between the first and fifth innings. Sproat was lifted after a walk in the top of the fifth and replaced by Kevin Herget. SWB outfielder Grant Richardson greeted him with a two-run homer to left. The 353-foot blast to left was the first Triple-A long ball for the RailRiders 25-year-old outfielder. Andrew Velazquez went back-to-back with Richardson, cutting the Syracuse lead down to three.
Syracuse added a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth for a 7-3 advantage.
In the ninth, T.J. Rumfield hit his third home run of the season, but Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not add any additional support.
Boyle (0-2) took the loss, while Anthony Gose (1-0) notched the win with a scoreless inning of relief. Chris Devenski worked the final two innings for his first save of the season.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre caps this nine-game road trip on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 P.M. Zach Messinger makes his second start of the series against the Mets and Bradon Waddell. The RailRiders host the Rochester Red Wings at PNC Field starting on Tuesday, April 8. For promotional information and tickets, visit swbrailriders.com.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
4-4
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Bats Pitching Twirls Shutout 4-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Wings Bats Go Cold in Fourth-Straight Loss against IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Sproat Shines and Azocar Homers as Mets Beat RailRiders, 7-4, on Saturday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- April 5 Game Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Mick Abel Stymies Red Wings as 'Pigs Steamroll to Series Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Topped by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Say It Together: Saints Postponed, Doubleheader Next Time Team Is in Columbus - St. Paul Saints
- Indians vs. Cubs Canceled Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats Statement on Thunder over Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Sabol Drives in Two, WooSox Beat Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Guerrero Throws Five Perfect Innings in 8-2 Win over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds and Bisons Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- RailRiders Topped by Syracuse
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2025
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025
- Bats Respond Early as RailRiders Top Syracuse, 5-1