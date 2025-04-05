Sabol Drives in Two, WooSox Beat Jumbo Shrimp 7-1

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - After being held to five hits over the last two games, the Worcester Red Sox (3-3) tallied eight hits on the way to a 7-1 victory over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (4-3) on Friday night at Vystar Ballpark.

The WooSox jumped on the Jumbo Shrimp in the top of the first. With one out and the bases loaded, Blake Sabol roped a two-run double into the right-center field gap to give Worcester a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Vaughn Grissom scored on a balk to make it 3-0.

Worcester added on in the third. Nick Sogard worked a lead-off walk and stole second base. Marcelo Mayer followed by singling him in, giving the WooSox a 4-0 advantage. After a Grissom knock and a Sabol groundout, Abraham Toro hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Mayer. Nate Eaton then added an RBI single to make it 6-0.

In the top of the fifth, Toro doubled in Grissom to extend the lead to 7-0, his second extra-base-hit of the season.

The Jumbo Shrimp finally got on the board in the home half of the sixth against Bryan Mata. After a one-out double from Agustin Ramirez, Troy Johnston delivered a base hit to make it a 7-1 game.

In his first start of the season, Shane Drohan tossed four scoreless innings. The left-hander allowed a lead-off single in the bottom of the first, but Drohan then retired the final 12 Jacksonville batters. Drohan struck out six and recorded 13 swing-and-misses.

Bryan Mata made his second appearance of the season, following Drohan. Mata hurled 2.2 innings and struck out six while walking two, allowing the Jumbo Shrimp run in the sixth.

Wyatt Mills and Luis Guerrero combined to toss a runless final 2.1 innings, sealing a win that evens the series. Worcester pitching notched 14 strikeouts in the victory.

The WooSox and Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game series tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. Michael Fulmer is scheduled to make his second start of the season, facing Freddy Tarnok for Jacksonville. Radio coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.