Guerrero Throws Five Perfect Innings in 8-2 Win over Louisville

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers won a third straight game over the Louisville Bats, a 8-2 victory Friday at Werner Park, with the pitching staff carrying a no-hitter into the seventh inning and a shutout into the ninth inning.

Starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero set the tone from the beginning, opening the game with 5.0 perfect innings. The lefty retired all 15 batters he faced and struck out seven, cruising through his five innings on 56 pitches.

Omaha gave Guerrero plenty of run support, scoring all eight of its runs while the starter was in the game. John Rave opened the bottom of the first with his second home run of the season, then Cam Devanney singled in a run in the second for a 2-0 lead and Rave bunted in a run in the fourth inning.

The Storm Chasers sent nine batters in the bottom of the fifth and plated five more runs, jumping out to an 8-0 lead. Brian O'Keefe brought a run in on an error, then Tyler Gentry plated a run with a sacrifice fly. O'Keefe and Jordan Groshans both scored on wild pitches, then Cam Devanney crossed on a sacrifice fly from Nick Loftin to cap the five-run inning.

After Guerrero's five perfect innings, Anthony Simonelli worked a hitless sixth inning but walked a pair, ending the perfect game bid for Louisville's first two baserunners. Austin Cox allowed a leadoff single in the seventh to end the combined no-hit effort for Omaha, but combined with Cruz Noriega to retire six straight, with Noriega firing a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Jacob Wallace allowed Louisville to score twice in the ninth inning (both runs unearned) but the right-hander recorded a strikeout to shut the door and secure the Storm Chasers' third consecutive win.

Omaha will look to win the series Saturday afternoon at Werner Park, with Chandler Champlain making the start and a 2:05 p.m. CT first pitch.

