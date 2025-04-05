Wings Bats Go Cold in Fourth-Straight Loss against IronPigs

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Looking to snap their three-game skid in a Saturday matinee, the Rochester Red Wings fell for the fourth-straight time against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, 10-1. 3B Brady House extended his hitting streak to a team-leading six consecutive games with a fourth-inning single, and RF Stone Garrett connected on his first extra-base hit of the season via a double down the right field line in the third. Rochester relievers were called on in the third inning but held the IronPigs offense to just one run on three hits, led by 2.0 scoreless frames from LHP Konnor Pilkington.

Lehigh Valley carried over their barrage from Friday night into the top of the first. 2B Otto Kemp got the inning going with a line drive single into left field. A ground out to first base moved Kemp to second for 3B Buddy Kennedy. The Garden State native hit an infield single to second, but a throwing error allowed both Kemp to come around and score and Kennedy to move up to second. C Garrett Stubbs kept the two-out rally going with a single of his own to right field that pushed Kennedy around to score. The IronPigs took an early 3-0 lead after the top of the first.

All was quiet until Lehigh Valley struck again in the top of the third. Otto Kemp kept his hot streak going with a 429-foot bomb at 110.8 MPH off the bat to get the inning going. The IronPigs followed up the Kemp homer with three straight singles from Buddy Kennedy, Garrett Stubbs, and RF Óscar Mercado to load the bases. LF Cal Stevenson drove a ball deep enough in the left-center field gap for a sacrifice fly that all three runners advanced on, scoring Kennedy. 1B Christian Arroyo then laced a bases-clearing double off the center field wall, scoring Stubbs and Mercado to make it a 6-0 lead after three innings.

The IronPigs continued the onslaught in the top of the fourth, kicked off by a DH Gabriel Rincones Jr. one-out walk. Buddy Kennedy once again singled on a line drive to right field, moving Rincones to second. Garrett Stubbs launched a double off the right field, his third hit of the afternoon, scoring both Rincones and Kennedy. Óscar Mercado tacked on one more before the end of the inning with a single to left field, scoring Stubbs, to make it a 9-0 Lehigh Valley lead after the top of the fourth.

The score remained the same until Lehigh Valley struck again in the top of the seventh inning. With one out in the inning, Christian Arroyo smoked a full count sweeper 413 over the triangle in left-center field to give Lehigh Valley their 10th run of the ballgame.

1B Juan Yepez kicked things off in the bottom half of the seventh with a leadoff double down the left field line, his third two-bagger of the season. He moved up to third via a ground out to the right side from DH Drew Millas, and came around to score and put Rochester on the board on a second-straight groundout off the bat of 2B Trey Lipscomb. The score was 10-1 in favor of the IronPigs heading into the eighth inning.

Rochester came to bat still down by nine runs in the bottom of the ninth. All three batters went down in order, solidifying a 10-1 loss.

RHP Andry Lara took the ball for Rochester in his second start of the 2025 campaign and first career start at Innovative Field. The Venezuelan native tossed 3.2 innings and allowed nine earned runs, on 11 hits, with two strikeouts, and one walk. LHP Konnor Pilkington entered in relief with two outs in the fourth inning. The Mississippi State alumni finished with 2.0 scoreless innings pitched on one hit, while striking out and walking a pair. RHP Cole Henry entered with two outs in the sixth for the Red Wings. Making his first appearance for Rochester since 2022, tossed 1.0 inning of no-hit baseball, giving up no runs, while striking out two and walking one. RHP Patrick Weigel entered to finish the game in the top of the ninth, throwing 1.0 inning, striking out two, and walking one.

Saturday afternoon's Player of the Game goes to LHP Konnor Pilkington. The Mississippi southpaw turned in 2.0 scoreless frames in his third appearance of the season. This marked his 75th career appearance at the Triple-A level, dating back to 2022 with Columbus (CLE).

Rochester looks to salvage the series finale against Lehigh Valley Sunday afternoon. Red Wings RHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara and IronPigs RHP Nabil Crismatt are slated to toe the rubber for the second time in the series. First pitch is once again set for 1:05 p.m.

