Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-2) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-4)

Saturday, April 5, 2025 - 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

RHP Mick Abel (0-1, 7.20) vs. RHP Andry Lara (0-0, 4.50)

WHEN IT RAINS, IT POURS: A day after playing in their first doubleheader of the season, the Rochester Red Wings fell to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the third consecutive time last night, 9-2...eight of nine Red Wings starters picked up a hit in the contest, led by LF DARREN BAKER with two...2B TREY LIPSCOMB was responsible for both runs via an RBI single in the fourth...Rochester will look to snap their three-game skid this afternoon, sending RHP ANDRY LARA to the mound against IronPigs RHP Mick Abel...

Rochester has made at least two errors in three consecutive games for the first time since 9/13-15 in 2023, also against Lehigh Valley at Innovative Field.

MUST-WATCH TREY-LER: 2B TREY LIPSCOMB was responsible for both RBI in last night's loss, going 1-for-4 with a two-run single...in 15 games played against Lehigh Valley in his career, the Maryland native has collected 17 hits in 57 at-bats (.298), including a hit in nine of his last 10 games.

THE HOUSE THAT BRADY BUILT: 3B BRADY HOUSE launched a double in the bottom of the seventh, the Red Wings only extra-base hit of the night and 11th of the season...he has now collected a hit in a a team-leading five consecutive games dating back to 3/29 at BUF...the Georgia native leads the team with eight total hits and a .968 OPS through six games, and ranks second with a .333 batting average (8-for-24) and a .583 slugging percentage...

House is one of 14 International League players with an active hitting streak of at least five games.

WELCOME TO THE BAKE SHOW: LF DARREN BAKER turned in his first multi-hit performance of 2025 last night, going 2-for-5 with a pair of single and a stolen base...the California native has collected a hit in each of the four games he's played in this season...dating back to his first season with the Red Wings in 2023, Baker has collected a team-leading 239 total hits, 16th-most in the International League.

THE JUICE IS NOT LOOSE: The Red Wings offense tallied nine hits, but were only able to push across a pair of runs in their loss to Lehigh Valley last night...the IronPigs tallied eight hits but scored nine runs, marking the first time Rochester has out-hit their opponent in a loss by seven-or-more runs since 4/23/2023 at Norfolk.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.