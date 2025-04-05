Louisville Bats Statement on Thunder over Louisville
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Louisville Bats News Release
The Louisville Bats today released the following statement on the cancellation of Thunder Over Louisville:
"Although we are saddened to hear Thunder Over Louisville won't happen as scheduled this year, we understand the decision given the heavy rainfall and flooding across the area. The Louisville Bats game against the Indianapolis Indians on Saturday, April 12 will still be played as scheduled at 2:05 p.m. Thunder ticket holders will be contacted, and more information will be available in the coming days."
