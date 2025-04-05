Mick Abel Stymies Red Wings as 'Pigs Steamroll to Series Win
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Rochester, New York - In a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (6-2) trounced the Rochester Red Wings (2-5) 10-1 on Saturday afternoon at Innovative Field.
Wasting no time getting going, the 'Pigs pushed home two runs in the very first inning. With two outs, Buddy Kennedy legged out an infield single that coaxed a throwing error, allowing Otto Kemp to score the game's first run. Garrett Stubbs followed with a base hit to score Kennedy.
Kemp led off the third with a homer, his third of the season and second in as many games. After three straight singles loaded the bases, Cal Stevenson brought in a run with a sacrifice fly. Christian Arroyo capped the frame with a two-run double to centerfield, making it 6-0.
Stubbs picked up two more RBI as he belted a two-run double in the fourth. Stubbs subsequently scored on an Óscar Mercado base hit, making it 9-0.
Arroyo smashed his first homer as a 'Pig, a solo shot, in the seventh to make it double digit runs for the 'Pigs.
The Red Wings got their only run of the day in the last of the seventh as Juan Yepez doubled and then scooted around the bases on two groundouts.
Mick Abel (1-1) completely silenced the Red Wings, working six scoreless innings to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Abel allowed just four hits and struck out seven without issuing a walk. It was his first walk-free outing since 2023. Abel got 15 whiffs and threw 59 of 89 pitches for strikes.
Andry Lara (0-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and a walk, striking out two.
The two teams wrap up their series on Sunday, April 6 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (0-1, 11.25) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while the Red Wings have yet to announce a starter.
