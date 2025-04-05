St. Paul at Columbus Postponed

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Today's game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 29th with the first game starting at 5:05pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.