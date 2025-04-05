St. Paul at Columbus Postponed

St. Paul at Columbus Postponed

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release


Today's game has been rescheduled as a doubleheader on Tuesday, April 29th with the first game starting at 5:05pm.
