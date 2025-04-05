Bats Pitching Twirls Shutout 4-0 Win

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Nebraska - The Louisville Bats jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-0 to take game five of their six-game series on Saturday afternoon at Werner Park with their first shutout of the 2025 season.

A dominant performance on the mound from starter Aaron Wilkerson (W, 1-1) helped end the Bats' three-game losing streak, as he picked up his first win in a Louisville uniform.

The first inning was quiet before the Bats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second. After a single from Noelvi Marte and a walk from Edwin Rios, Rece Hinds hit an RBI single that scored Marte. Davis Wendzel got hit by a pitch which loaded the bases. Ivan Johnson hit a grounder to first, and first baseman Nick Pratto stepped on the bag, then fired a throw home to try and catch Rios, but it was not in time as Rios scored on a close play at the plate. Tyler Callihan got a two-out infield single that allowed Wendzel to score and gave Louisville early momentum.

Wilkerson began the bottom of the frame by giving up a leadoff single to Harold Castro. Wilkerson then struck out Brian O'Keefe, and ended the inning with a strike him out, throw him out double play. He sat down Pratto with strike three, then catcher Will Banfield threw out Castro trying to take second.

The Bats offense stayed hot in the third inning. Marte knocked a ground rule double, and Rios followed with a walk. Marte moved to third on a fielder's choice from Hinds as Rios was out at second. With two outs and Marte and Hinds on the corners, Hinds stole second. O'Keefe, the Omaha catcher, threw down to second, which allowed Marte to steal home and gave the Bats a 4-0 lead.

Storm Chasers starter Chandler Champlain (L, 0-1) was pulled after six innings. He allowed four runs, two walks, and struck out four.

Wilkerson looked unstoppable through six innings. He retired 15 batters in a row going back to the second inning, including striking out the side in the third. He finished with two hits against, no runs, and nine strikeouts, two short of tying his career high of 11. Joe La Sorsa replaced him in the seventh.

Once he came in, La Sorsa allowed a quick single and walk, ending Wilkerson's streak of retired batters. La Sorsa got the first two outs of the inning and Alan Busenitz came in to finish the frame. Omaha did put runners on base, but Louisville navigated out of the inning, keeping the shutout alive.

In the eighth, Will Benson picked up a single to increase his hitting streak to eight games on the season. The Bats loaded the bases in the inning but couldn't scratch any more runs across, and the lead stayed at four. Zach Maxwell came in to finish the game for the Bats. The Storm Chasers loaded the bases against him with two outs before Maxwell induced a game-ending fly out to right, finishing the four-hit shutout.

Callihan finished 3-5 with an RBI and Marte went 2-3 with a walk. Hinds and Johnson both finished with one hit and an RBI.

The Bats (4-4) will wrap up the six-game series with the Storm Chasers (4-3) on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET., and Nick Curran will be on the call for WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM.

