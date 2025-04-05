Young Leads Norfolk, Pitching Staff To Victory
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (4-4) defeated the Charlotte Knights (5-3), 3-2, on Saturday night at Truist Field. The Tides carried a combined no-hitter through the seventh inning, helping them clinch a series split with their third win of the road trip.
Norfolk scored all of their runs early, starting with an RBI double by Coby Mayo in the first inning. Jud Fabian would knock Mayo in on a single to make it 2-0. In the second inning, Dylan Carlson laced an RBI single to put the Tides ahead 3-0.
Brandon Young started with 5.1 hitless innings, walking one batter with eight strikeouts. He hasn't allowed an earned run this season, tossing 11.1 innings with 11 strikeouts to two walks. He would earn his first win of the season tonight.
Justin Armbruester kept the no-hitter in tact with a scoreless inning of relief. Luis Gonzalez finished the seventh inning to keep the Knights hitless. However, Charlotte led off the eighth inning with a hit to end the no-hitter. Greg Jones would follow with a two-run homer for the Knights, making it 3-2. Charlotte was unable to generate further offense, as Rodolfo Martinez closed it down in the ninth for his second save of the season.
The road trip finale begins tomorrow at 1:05 p.m., with RHP Kyle Brnovich (0-0, 4.50) pitching for Norfolk while RHP Justin Dunn (0-0, 5.79). It is a rematch of Tuesday night's starters, when Charlotte won, 4-3.
