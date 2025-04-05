April 5 Game Canceled
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Friday night's suspended game will resume in the top of the 10th inning at 11:15 a.m. CT on Sunday with Sunday's regularly scheduled game beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.
Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 5, 2025
- Bats Pitching Twirls Shutout 4-0 Win - Louisville Bats
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Wings Bats Go Cold in Fourth-Straight Loss against IronPigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Sproat Shines and Azocar Homers as Mets Beat RailRiders, 7-4, on Saturday Afternoon - Syracuse Mets
- April 5 Game Canceled - Iowa Cubs
- Mick Abel Stymies Red Wings as 'Pigs Steamroll to Series Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Topped by Syracuse - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Say It Together: Saints Postponed, Doubleheader Next Time Team Is in Columbus - St. Paul Saints
- Indians vs. Cubs Canceled Due to Inclement Weather - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats Statement on Thunder over Louisville - Louisville Bats
- Sabol Drives in Two, WooSox Beat Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 - Worcester Red Sox
- Guerrero Throws Five Perfect Innings in 8-2 Win over Louisville - Omaha Storm Chasers
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds and Bisons Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 5 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.