April 5 Game Canceled

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and the Indianapolis Indians has been canceled due to inclement weather.

Friday night's suspended game will resume in the top of the 10th inning at 11:15 a.m. CT on Sunday with Sunday's regularly scheduled game beginning approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.