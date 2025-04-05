Nashville Bats Break Through In 10-2 Win Over Stripers
April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-5) fell behind early and couldn't pull a rally together in a 10-2 defeat against the Nashville Sounds (3-5) on Saturday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Nashville took an early lead in the first inning on a three-run home run from Wes Clarke (1) that ricocheted off the left field foul pole. The Stripers scratched out a run in each of the next two innings as Eddys Leonard doubled and scored on a Sounds fielding error in the second and Matthew Batten legged out an RBI fielder's choice to cut the Nashville lead to 3-2 in the third. It was all Nashville from there as the Sounds scored seven unanswered runs the rest of the way. Jared Oliva (1) and Caleb Durbin (2) both homered as part of the barrage.
Key Contributors: Leonard and Alex Verdugo both collected doubles for their first hits with Gwinnett, each starting their second game. For Nashville, Oliva finished a triple shy of the cycle (3-for-5, doble, homer, RBI), while Jorge Alfaro went 4-for-5 with an RBI. Clarke (2-for-5, homer, 3 RBIs) and Adam Hall (1-for-4, 2 RBIs) had multi-RBI games. The Sounds pitching staff was led by Jacob Misiorowski (W, 1-0), who came out of the bullpen with 3.2 hitless innings and four strikeouts.
Noteworthy: Stripers' starting pitcher Chasen Shreve (L, 0-1), tossed 4.0 innings for the second straight start to match his career high. Luke Waddell (1-for-3) extended his team-best hitting streak to seven games.
Next Game (Sunday, April 6): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 1:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves No. 3 prospect RHP Hurston Waldrep (1-0, 1.80 ERA) starts for the Stripers. Celebrate Sunday Funday, presented by COUNTRY FINANCIAL, with Pregame Catch on the Field and Postgame Kids Run the Bases (weather permitting). The game will also feature FREE admission to the Kids Zone in the left field concourse. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.
