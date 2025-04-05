SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 5, 2025

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (4-3) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-4)

April 5, 2025 | Game 8 | Road Game 8 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 1:05 P.M.

RH Sean Boyle (0-1, 5.40) vs. RH Brandon Sproat (0-1, 18.00)

Boyle: Allowed 3 R on 7 H in 2025 debut on 3/29 @ LHV with 5 K & 0 BB (5-4 LHV)

Sproat: Surrendered 4 R on 3 H over 2.0 IP with 3 K & 3 BB in 3/30 Loss @ WOR (12-0 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- Syracuse, NY (April 4, 2025) - On the strength of a six-run seventh inning, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 12-4 at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday. Jorbit Vivas and Braden Shewmake each hit home runs to back the RailRiders to their second straight win and third in four games of the series. Vivas got the offense going with a first inning solo home run off Mets starter Justin Hagenman, but former Yankees farmhand Diego Castillo answered with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

Each team tallied a run in the fifth inning. T.J. Rumfield singled in Andrew Velazquez in the top half, only to see another former RailRider and Yankee in Billy McKinney level the score with an RBI single in the home half. After reliever Sean Reid-Foley walked two batters to start the sixth, Duke Ellis's two-run single put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up for good.

In the seventh, Shewmake hit a three-run blast to right, extending the lead to 7-2. The RailRiders added three more runs in the inning on two hits, two errors and a walk, taking a 10-2 edge. Ellis singled in a run in the top of the eighth, but the Mets plated a pair in the bottom of the inning to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to seven. In the top of the ninth, Vivas scored on a sac fly to cap the offense.

Jake Woodford didn't factor in the decision in his RailRiders debut, working three innings and allowing just the one run on two hits. Ryan Anderson (1-0) notched the win and Reid-Foley (0-1) was charged with the loss.

MARATHON MEN- Friday's tilt took three hours and 38 minutes, the longest nine-inning, non-delayed RailRiders game in almost four years. The last time Scranton/Wilkes-Barre played longer in regulation was June 22, 2021; a three-hour and 46-minute contest. The RailRiders also played three nine-inning games that season that surpassed four hours, including the longest game in franchise history - a four-hour and nine-minute 17-11 win at Syracuse on May 6.

TYING THE HIGH- Duke Ellis matched his career-best with three runs batted in Friday night, marking the fourth time in his career he brought home three. The outfielder, acquired off waivers from Seattle last August, drove in three as recently as July while playing for Tacoma in a game at Albuquerque.

YARD WORK- Infielder Braden Shewmake's became the second SWB player to homer in consecutive games this season, matching T.J. Rumfield's effort last weekend in Allentown.

EVERY DAY- Six players have played in all seven games so far this season: Ismael Munguia, Jose Rojas, T.J. Rumfield, Braden Shewmake, Andrew Velazquez and Jorbit Vivas. Outfielder Everson Pereira was held out of the lineup Friday, giving him his first full day off this year.

SECOND GO- Sean Boyle makes his second start of the season this afternoon. The 28-year-old started last Saturday at Lehigh Valley and allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings with five strikeouts. Boyle threw 85 pitches in his 2025 debut after missing the bulk of last season recovering from 2023 Tommy John surgery.

PRODUCTION COMPANY- Through seven games, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is second in the 20-team International League with 46 runs scored, trailing only the Memphis Redbirds (53 runs scored). Memphis hit double-digits in runs during three straight earlier this week.

WINNER WINNER- Brandon Leibrandt struck out five over five scoreless innings on Thursday. The lefty allowed just three hits and became the first RailRiders starting pitcher to earn a win this year.

SHUFFLED- Infielder Max Burt was transferred to Somerset prior to their season-opener. Burt made the initial RailRiders roster, but did not play during the first week of the season. No immediate countermove was made to fill that roster spot.

MEET THE METS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 24 games against the Syracuse Mets this season. Each of the 12 first-half meetings are at NBT Bank Stadium. All of the second-half games are at PNC Field. The clubs squared off 24 times last season and split the set 12-12.

HOME SWEET HOME- The RailRiders continue this nine-game road swing to start the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Rochester at PNC Field on Tuesday. The club has two homestands in April. Charlotte comes to town starting April 22; the Knights first visit since 2019.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York bested the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday afternoon. Aaron Judge (6) homered and Oswaldo Cabrera plated four helping the Yankees win their first road game this season... Somerset fell 5-4 at Hartford in walk-off fashion. The Yard Goats scored three in the bottom of the eighth to tie and won on a walk-off home run by Kyle Karros... Hudson Valley dropped a 3-1 opener to Jersey Shore. Omar Martinez had a pair of hits and a run batted in for the Renegades... Tampa topped Lakeland 2-1. Griffin Herring struck out seven in the win.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.