Say It Together: Saints Postponed, Doubleheader Next Time Team Is in Columbus

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - Schedule games in late March and early April in the Minor Leagues and chances are it's a coin flip whether teams play. For the St. Paul Saints, it has been nearly 50-50. With the postponement of Saturday's game between the Saints and Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park, the Saints have now had four games postponed due to weather and have played five games. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader the next time the Saints are in town from April 29-May 4. The league is working through the schedule as the Saints are currently scheduled to play two doubleheaders the week prior, on April 23 and 25. Legue rules prohibit teams from playing three doubleheaders over a seven-day rolling period unless they receive permission from both teams' farm directors.

The two teams will play the finale of the five-game series on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. (CT) at Huntington Park. Both teams are TBA. The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

