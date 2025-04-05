Eaton Homers, WooSox Fall 10-6 to Jumbo Shrimp

April 5, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - A big offensive night from the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-3) powered the home team past the Worcester Red Sox (3-4) on Saturday night, a 10-6 final from VyStar Ballpark.

Jacksonville starter Freddy Tarnok retired the first six men he faced, but Nate Eaton gave the WooSox their first baserunner and first run with one swing. In a 2-2 count, Eaton smacked a 380-foot solo shot to left to open the scoring, his first Red Sox organizational home run.

Eaton has recorded a hit in all six games he has played. He is 9-for-21 with a homer, three RBI, and five runs scored.

Worcester starter Michael Fulmer struck out eight over 3.2 innings, including five in a row between the first and second frames. Fulmer exited with two on and two out in the fourth, and from that point, Jacksonville took over.

They plated two in the third, two in the fourth, five in the fifth, and one in the sixth, led by RBI hits from Jakob Marsee, Agustin Ramirez, Ronny Simon, and Brian Navaretto.

WooSox reliever Jacob Webb was charged with five earned, walking three and allowing four hits. Brian Van Belle, in his season debut, posted the following line: 2.2 IP, 3 H, R (ER), BB, 2 SO.

Worcester scored in the fifth when Marcelo Mayer singled home a run with the bases loaded.

In the sixth, Blake Sabol singled to right, and a misplay by right fielder Jakob Marsee brought in Abraham Toro.

Vaughn Grissom added an RBI single in the ninth. Grissom is 4-for-16 with a homer and two RBI in the series.

Blake Sabol and Trayce Thompson drew walks with the bases loaded in the ninth, but the WooSox rally ended there.

The WooSox and Jumbo Shrimp conclude their six-game series tomorrow at 3:05 p.m. Brayan Bello is scheduled to make his second rehab start of the series. Edward Cabrera will also make another rehab start for the Jumbo Shrimp. Radio coverage begins at 2:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the rest of the WooSox Radio Network.

