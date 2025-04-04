Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Friday night's contest between the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs was suspended in a 3-3 tie due to heavy rain in the top of the 10th inning. The game will be resumed on Saturday at 5 PM, with the regularly scheduled game beginning no earlier than 6:35 PM. Gates open at 4:30 PM, and only one ticket is needed to attend both games.
The Indians (1-3) took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a Matt Gorski single and Malcom Nuñez double. Iowa (3-2) then tied the game with a three-run seventh.
Carson Fulmer made his Indians debut to start and tossed 5.0 shutout innings with six strikeouts.
Neither team has named a starting pitcher for Saturday night's regularly-scheduled contest.
