April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (3-2) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (1-3)

April 4 - 5:35 PM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, 3.86) vs. RHP Carson Fulmer (0-0, -.--)

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians are slated to play the fourth of a six-game series tonight...left-hander Jordan Wicks is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Carson Fulmer for the Indians.

BANANA SPLIT: The Iowa Cubs split yesterday's doubleheader at Indianapolis, dropping the first game 7-6 in eight innings and winning the second game 6-1...Iowa scored five runs in sixth inning and another in the seven in game one to tie the game at six, but Indy scored in the eighth on a walk-off fielder's choice... Owen Caissie and Jonathon Long each tallied three hits to lead Iowa's offense in the game two win.

STREAKING: Infielder Ben Cowles extended his hit streak to five games yesterday in which he is slashing .389/.450/.667 (7-for-18) with two extra-base hits and four RBI...he is one of nine players in the International League this season to have a hit streak of at least five games...in addition, Cowles has scored a run in five consecutive games, which is tied for the longest such streak in the league this season.

CADE'S FIRST OUTING: I-Cubs starter Cade Horton made his first outing since May 29, 2024 at Louisville and worked 3.1 scoreless innings, allowed just one hit and struck out six...the six strikeouts matched his Triple-A career high and marked the fourth time he has reached six strikeouts (last - 5/22 vs. IND).

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST: The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians were postponed Wednesday night...it marked the second time weather has altered the I-Cubs schedule after Sunday in which Iowa and Omaha were postponed due to weather conditions...the game will be made up during the June 3-8 series at Omaha.

CLOSE CALLS: Iowa's squeaked out a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Indianapolis...it marked the first win for the I-Cubs in which they scored two runs or less since the club won 1-0 over Indianapolis on June 20, 2024.

ROSTER RUNDOWN: In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on Friday...eighteen players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

AWARD TOUR: The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73- for-260) and was one of just nine position players to play in the International League last season aged 20 or younger.

RUNNIN' WILD: James Triantos, the No. 72 prospect in baseball (MLB.com), has hit safely in four of his five games this season and has stolen three bases...James is coming off a season in which he batted .300/.346/.427 (133-for-443) with 36 extra-base hits and 47 stolen bases...James became the first Cubs minor leaguer with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS: Iowa and Indianapolis are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will not see each other until July 29-Aug. 3...Iowa struggled against Indy last season, going 5-13 but snapped their seven-game skid against the club last night.

MARCH ON: The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.