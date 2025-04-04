Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC -- Tres Barrera cracked his first three-homer game of his career, part of a six home run night for Durham, leading the Bulls past the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 15-1 on Friday night at the DBAP.

Barrera's first longball put Durham (4-3) ahead 3-0 in the second inning. Barrera drilled a two-run shot in the sixth and a solo in the seventh to finish with six RBI. Bob Seymour (3-run), Tanner Murray (solo) and Eloy Jimenez (solo) also homered for the Bulls, who evened the series 2-games apiece.

Logan Workman (W, 1-0) notched his second career Triple-A win, throwing five scoreless innings. Workman retired the first 13 batters of the game before permitting consecutive singles in the fifth.

Key Moments: Barrera's first home run came in the second inning against Sugar Land starter Aaron Brown. Brown retired the first batter before hitting Tristan Peters and surrendering a double to left-center by Jamie Westbrook. Barrera powered a hanging 3-2 slider over the Blue Monster for the lead.

Speedy Simpson: Chandler Simpson churned out three hits in the win, two of which were infield singles. In the seventh, Simpson beat out a routine groundball to the first baseman Collin Price. Big Fly Bob: Bob Seymour hit his second home run of the series, a three-run shot in the sixth. Seymour drilled an opposite-field grand slam on Wednesday night against lefty reliever Brody Rodning. In a twist of fate, Seymour faced Rodning again Friday night with the bases loaded, but drew a four-pitch walk to force in a run.

On Deck: Joe Rock (0-0, 3.60) starts Saturday night against Blake Walter (0-0, 0.00) at 6:35 PM ET.

