Scoreless Through Nine, Sounds Fall in Extras to Gwinnett

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia - Nashville and Gwinnett had an old-fashioned pitcher's duel at Coolray Field on Friday night. Neither team was able to cross the plate though the first nine innings and the Sounds came out on the wrong side of their first walk off decision in 2025 with a 2-1 loss in the 11th.

Right-hander Evan McKendry got the start on the mound opposite Spencer Strider for Gwinnett. Both pitchers worked 1-2-3 first innings. McKendry navigated a bases loaded situation in the second after allowing back-to-back one out singles and hitting a batter. The first of five Nashville double plays on the night helped McKendry get out of the inning without any damage done.

Strider issued two walks over his five hitless frames and struck out eight as he gears up for an imminent return to Atlanta from his rehab assignment.

After allowing a baserunner on an errant throw, McKendry quickly made up for it by picking off Eddy Alvarez to face the minimum in the third. He then pitched his way to another three-up-three down bottom of the fourth to give him four scoreless on just two hits with a couple of strikeouts for his final line.

Jesus Liranzo saw an inning of relief for Nashville. Nick Mears made his second appearance during his rehab assignment with the Sounds and pitched a hitless inning in the bottom of the sixth.

Caleb Durbin broke up Gwinnett's no-hit bid with an infield single to start the seventh. Right-hander Ryan Middendorf was the beneficiary of the fourth double play turned by the Sounds defensively to negate the only hit he allowed during his two innings in relief. Brewers' no. 19-rated prospect Craig Yoho pitched two innings and struck out two in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

A balk moved Durbin over to third to start the 10th where he was able to score easily on Jorge Alfaro's sacrifice fly for the game's first run. Yoho surrendered a single to start the bottom of the 10th and the Stripers were able to plate the tying run on the second Nashville error of the night. In the 11th, the Sounds had runners on second and third with no outs but back-to-back strikeouts and a ground out kept the game tied at one.

Blake Holub took over on the mound for Yoho and got the first batter he faced to roll over to Durbin at third base. A wide throw on a pickoff attempt behind the inherited runner at second sailed into center field and allowed Luke Williams to score the game-winning run for Gwinnett in their first extra innings game of the season.

RHP Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to take the ball for Nashville in game five of the series Saturday night. Fresh off earning International League Pitcher of the Week honors after his first start last week, the Brewers no. 4-ranked prospect will aim to get the Sounds back into the win column and a chance to salvage a series split. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 on Saturday.

POSTGAME NOTES:

DOUBLE TROUBLE: Nashville turned five double plays on Friday night. They got four the conventional way and one on a strike 'em out, throw 'em out in the eighth inning. It's just the second time since at least 2005 that the Sounds have had five double plays in a game and the first since April 14, 2023, against Norfolk when the Tides grounded into five.

BULLPEN BULLIES: Make it four straight games and 23.0 consecutive innings that the Sounds bullpen has gone without allowing an earned run. Both runs Gwinnett scored Friday came as unearned with the runner starting at second base in extra innings. Craig Yoho and Ryan Middendorf joined Vinny Nittoli as relievers who have gone their first three games of this season without allowing an earned run. For Yoho, he's gone his last 11 games dating back to August 29, 2024, since he allowed an earned run. He posted a 0.94 ERA across his 48 appearances last season and allowed just six earned in 57.2 IP. The Sounds bullpen has the best ERA in Triple-A at 1.60 through the first seven games and have allowed just six earned in 33.2 IP to begin the year.

OH, BATS: The Sounds were held to just two hits on the night, making it four of the last six games where they have been held to three or fewer hits. Caleb Durbin extended his hitting streak to four games as he collected the first hit of the night for Nashville with a single in the top of the seventh inning. Durbin is hitting .313 (5-for-16) during his four-game streak and leads the club with six hits on the season.

WALK THIS WAY: Anthony Seigler made it four straight games with a walk and is currently tied for fourth in the International League for consecutive games with a walk. His six walks are tied for the ninth-most in Triple-A to start the year. Gwinnett's Eddy Alvarez leads the way in the category with nine.

