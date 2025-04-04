Memphis Sweeps Double Header, Extends Win Streak to Five
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds swept a doubleheader against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday night at AutoZone Park.
Memphis took the lead in the second inning of game one on a third baseman Cesar Prieto two-run home run to left field. The left-handed hitter finished game one 2-for-2 with two runs scored, two RBIs, a stolen base and his second home run of the season. The Redbirds added two more runs in the fifth with RBI singles from first baseman Gavin Collins and second baseman Jose Fermin.
Starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (1-1) tossed 5.0 shutout innings in his first home start of the season. The right-handed pitcher allowed three hits, walked one and struck out five. Ryan Loutos (S, 1) converted the first Memphis save chance of the season with a scoreless seventh. The Redbirds took game one by a final score of 4-1.
After falling behind 1-0 in the third inning of game two, left fielder Mike Antico doubled in his first plate appearance of the season to lead off the inning. Antico scored to tie the game on a third baseman Jose Fermin fielder's choice.
Memphis took the lead with a two-run fourth inning. After a shortstop Michael Helman walk, center fielder Jose Barrero doubled to right-center field for the lead. Two batters later, first baseman Matt Lloyd tallied his sixth RBI of the series with a single to right field.
Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed one run on two hits, walked six and struck out four in 3.2 innings pitched. The six walks are a new career high for the left-handed pitcher. Curtis Taylor (1-0) tossed 2.1 innings of shut down relief to earn the win. The right-handed pitcher struck out four, walked one and did not allow a hit. Roddery Munoz (S, 1) struck out one and stranded two to convert his first save of the season.
The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park on Saturday, April 5 to continue a six-game series at AutoZone Park against the Buffalo Bisons (Triple-A, Toronto Blue Jays) with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. CDT.
For more information on the Redbirds 2025 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available throughout the season.
