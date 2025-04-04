Knights Hold off the Tides 7-6 to Even up the Series

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC- The Charlotte Knights defeated the Norfolk Tides 7-6 on Friday night. Andre Lipcius played a huge role in the win. The Knights second baseman broke a 3-3 tie game in the fifth with a Grand Slam to right field and the Charlotte pitching staff held the lead down the stretch.

Norfolk built a 3-0 lead early in the contest; however, the home team loaded the bases in the bottom of the third on a Mike Tauchman walk followed by singles from Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel. Tim Elko drove in Tauchman with an infield single, Colson Montgomery brought home the second run with a walk, and Joshua Palacios tied the game with a sacrifice fly to left.

A couple of innings later, Lipcius vaulted the Knights in front with a rocket Grand Slam to right field. Norfolk crept their way back into the game with a run in the sixth and two more in the eighth but never overcame Lipcius' Grand Slam.

Steve Wilson was called upon for the Knights in the top of the ninth. The right-handed reliever shut down the Tides and earned his first save of the season in the process. The win evened up the current series at two games apiece. Charlotte improved their overall record to 5-2 on the young season.

The Knights and Tides take the diamond on Saturday night at 6:05pm ET. Charlotte will adopt the Black Hornets identity as part of the Negro Leagues Tribute Night at Truist Field. Gates to the ballpark will open at 5:00pm ET.

