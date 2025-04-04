Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - Same story, different year. The St. Paul Saints, who are just 13-31 at Huntington Park, have seen victories turned into defeats in the blink of an eye against the Columbus Clippers too many times. It happened again Friday night in game one of a doubleheader as they were walked-off in the seventh in a 3-2 loss.
With the Saints leading 2-0 in the seventh, Scott Blewett came on to close it out. After a strikeout to start the inning, Will Brennan walked. Juan Brito followed with a double to right putting runners at second and third. Angel Martinez tied it with a two-run single to right-center. That was followed by a walk-off double from Will Wilson.
After an hour and a half delay to game one of the doubleheader, the Saints wasted little time getting on the board as the first four hitters all singled and the Saints plated two runs. Austin Martin and Luke Keaschall both singled putting runners at first and second. Mike Ford and Armando Alvarez then followed with RBI singles giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.
Marco Raya started for the Saints and worked 2.1 scoreless innings giving up five hits, while walking one and striking out five. He was able to keep his ledger clean because of Kody Funderburk who entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third and got a double play to get out of the inning. Funderburk went 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2025
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sluggish Offense Hands Bats Third Straight Loss - Louisville Bats
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Third-Straight Against Ironpigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent St. Paul Saints Stories
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks
- Saints Rained out for Third Time this Season, Doubleheader Friday in Columbus
- Saints and BCSG 360 to Host Twin Cities Diamond Classic Featuring Prominent HBCU Programs at CHS Field May 15-16
- Saints Incredible Scoreless Inning Streak Ends at 25, Drop First Game of Year 2-0