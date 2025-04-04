Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2

COLUMBUS, OH - Same story, different year. The St. Paul Saints, who are just 13-31 at Huntington Park, have seen victories turned into defeats in the blink of an eye against the Columbus Clippers too many times. It happened again Friday night in game one of a doubleheader as they were walked-off in the seventh in a 3-2 loss.

With the Saints leading 2-0 in the seventh, Scott Blewett came on to close it out. After a strikeout to start the inning, Will Brennan walked. Juan Brito followed with a double to right putting runners at second and third. Angel Martinez tied it with a two-run single to right-center. That was followed by a walk-off double from Will Wilson.

After an hour and a half delay to game one of the doubleheader, the Saints wasted little time getting on the board as the first four hitters all singled and the Saints plated two runs. Austin Martin and Luke Keaschall both singled putting runners at first and second. Mike Ford and Armando Alvarez then followed with RBI singles giving the Saints a 2-0 lead.

Marco Raya started for the Saints and worked 2.1 scoreless innings giving up five hits, while walking one and striking out five. He was able to keep his ledger clean because of Kody Funderburk who entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the third and got a double play to get out of the inning. Funderburk went 2.2 hitless, scoreless innings, walking one and striking out three.

