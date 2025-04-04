Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians has been suspended due to heavy rain in the area.

Play will resume at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT as the game is tied 3-3 heading into the top of the 10th inning.

Game five will be slated for the original time 5:35 p.m. CDT/6:35 p.m. EDT after the completion of Game Four.

