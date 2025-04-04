Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians has been suspended due to heavy rain in the area.
Play will resume at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT as the game is tied 3-3 heading into the top of the 10th inning.
Game five will be slated for the original time 5:35 p.m. CDT/6:35 p.m. EDT after the completion of Game Four.
##CUBS##
Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sluggish Offense Hands Bats Third Straight Loss - Louisville Bats
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Third-Straight Against Ironpigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.