Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended

Sports stats



IL Iowa Cubs

Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release


INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - Tonight's game between the Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians has been suspended due to heavy rain in the area.

Play will resume at 4:00 p.m. CDT/5:00 p.m. EDT as the game is tied 3-3 heading into the top of the 10th inning.

Game five will be slated for the original time 5:35 p.m. CDT/6:35 p.m. EDT after the completion of Game Four.

##CUBS##

Check out the Iowa Cubs Statistics

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...

International League Stories from April 4, 2025


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Iowa Cubs Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central