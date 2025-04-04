Cairo's Four RBI Lead Clippers to Big Game Two Victory

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







After taking opener of the twin bill in walk-off fashion, the Clippers hosted the St. Paul Saints in game-two of Friday's doubleheader at Huntington Park.

Columbus kept the momentum rolling from their final at bat in game-one, capitalizing on a St. Paul fielding error in the first. That early lead would be extended in the second on Justin Boyd's RBI single, making it 2-0 after two.

Boyd oh Boyd #ClipShow pic.twitter.com/Wvt3wOlDzI - Columbus Clippers (@CLBClippers) April 5, 2025

Clippers added another two runs on Christian Cairo's double to the right-center field gap, scoring Kody Huff and Petey Halpin, pushing their lead to 4-0.

Kolby Allard cruised through his first three innings of work but ran into trouble in the fourth. A leadoff walk, followed by Yunior Severino's double put two runners in scoring position with nobody out. Allard was able to retire Jair Camargo on a groundout to short, however the Saints were now on the board, cutting the Columbus lead to 4-1.

Will Wilson got that run back and more in the bottom half of the fourth, crushing a two-run homer off the Pedialyte Porch in right field. His second blast of the season put the ClipShow ahead, 6-1.

Goodnight Columbus!

