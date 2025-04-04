Dalbec Delivers an Early Home Run But Knights Fall 6-3

CHARLOTTE- The Charlotte Knights dropped Thursday night's contest to the Norfolk Tides by a final score of 6-3. The Knights managed to build a 3-1 lead early in the game; however, the Tides put together a few late rallies, held on down the stretch, and handed the Knights their second straight loss.

Norfolk opened the scoring with a Christian Vazquez solo Home Run in the top of the second. Charlotte wasted no time responding. The Knights worked back-to-back walks, then Bobby Dalbec jumped on a first pitch fastball for a three-run Home Run to right-centerfield. The deep shot was Bobby's first of the young season.

Chris Rodriguez started on the mound for Charlotte and pitched well over the first three innings. Tyler Gilbert, who is in Charlotte on a rehab appearance, followed with two perfect innings. The left-hander struck out four of the six batters he faced.

Norfolk battled back with a two-run Homer in the sixth inning to pull even. The Tides then added an unearned run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. The 6-3 advantage held the rest of the way.

Despite being limited to four hits in the game, the Knights managed to put baserunners aboard often. Unfortunately, Charlotte went just 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Corey Julks finished 2-for-4 with a double and Kyle Teel added a double to the hit tally.

The Knights will attempt to even up the series with the Tides on Friday night from Truist Field. The first pitch is slated for 7:04pm ET.

