The Mud Hens Aim for Redemption After Tough Game Against Round Rock
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Toledo Mud Hens News Release
Round Rock, Texas - The Toledo Mud Hens squared off against the Round Rock Express on Friday, April 4, where, despite some solid individual performances, an early deficit proved too much for the Mud Hens to overcome, losing the game 7-1.
Round Rock came out swinging, with their first four batters reaching base to open the game. The Mud Hens starter Keider Montero was able to limit the damage by inducing a 5-4-3 double play and a popout to escape the inning with only three runs scored.
Toledo's offense was stagnant until the top of the fifth. Jack Dunn sparked the rally with a leadoff single, later advancing to third on a base knock by Ben Gamel. Hao-Yu Lee then came through with an RBI single to plate Dunn and put the Mud Hens on the board.
Round Rock quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth. Blaine Crim and Cody Freeman delivered back-to-back RBI doubles, and Tucker Barnhart hit a sacrifice fly to add on a third run in the frame. Brewer Hicklin for Toledo shut down the rally with an outfield assist at home for the third out of the inning.
Crim continued his stellar night in the sixth with another RBI single to push Round Rock ahead 7-1, capping off the scoring for both teams.
Despite the slow offense, the Mud Hens received solid contributions from the top of the order. Gamel led the offense with a three-hit night, while Jace Jung added two hits and Andrew Navigato reached base twice, going 1-3 with a walk.
On the mound for the Mud Hens, Brendan White and PJ Poulin each threw one inning and gave up no runs. Montero took the loss, ending with a line of 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, and 5 K, who, after the first, settled in and threw three scoreless innings.
The Mud Hens look to bounce back and continue their series at Round Rock tomorrow, April 5, with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Cairo's Four RBI Lead Clippers to Big Game Two Victory - Columbus Clippers
- Saints Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to Clippers 11-1 in Rain Shortened Contest - St. Paul Saints
- The Mud Hens Aim for Redemption After Tough Game Against Round Rock - Toledo Mud Hens
- Dalbec Delivers an Early Home Run But Knights Fall 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Hold off the Tides 7-6 to Even up the Series - Charlotte Knights
- Scoreless Through Nine, Sounds Fall in Extras to Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Castillo Homers But Syracuse Loses, 12-4, on Friday Night to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Sweeps Double Header, Extends Win Streak to Five - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Lose Two to Memphis Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sluggish Offense Hands Bats Third Straight Loss - Louisville Bats
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Third-Straight Against Ironpigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toledo Mud Hens Stories
- The Mud Hens Aim for Redemption After Tough Game Against Round Rock
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express
- Lockhart Dices up Express Batters in Rally Attempt
- Wind Plays Big Roll in Mud Hens 8-4 Loss to Express
- Hens Fend off Clippers' Rally for First Win of the Season