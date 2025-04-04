The Mud Hens Aim for Redemption After Tough Game Against Round Rock

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Round Rock, Texas - The Toledo Mud Hens squared off against the Round Rock Express on Friday, April 4, where, despite some solid individual performances, an early deficit proved too much for the Mud Hens to overcome, losing the game 7-1.

Round Rock came out swinging, with their first four batters reaching base to open the game. The Mud Hens starter Keider Montero was able to limit the damage by inducing a 5-4-3 double play and a popout to escape the inning with only three runs scored.

Toledo's offense was stagnant until the top of the fifth. Jack Dunn sparked the rally with a leadoff single, later advancing to third on a base knock by Ben Gamel. Hao-Yu Lee then came through with an RBI single to plate Dunn and put the Mud Hens on the board.

Round Rock quickly answered in the bottom of the fifth. Blaine Crim and Cody Freeman delivered back-to-back RBI doubles, and Tucker Barnhart hit a sacrifice fly to add on a third run in the frame. Brewer Hicklin for Toledo shut down the rally with an outfield assist at home for the third out of the inning.

Crim continued his stellar night in the sixth with another RBI single to push Round Rock ahead 7-1, capping off the scoring for both teams.

Despite the slow offense, the Mud Hens received solid contributions from the top of the order. Gamel led the offense with a three-hit night, while Jace Jung added two hits and Andrew Navigato reached base twice, going 1-3 with a walk.

On the mound for the Mud Hens, Brendan White and PJ Poulin each threw one inning and gave up no runs. Montero took the loss, ending with a line of 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, and 5 K, who, after the first, settled in and threw three scoreless innings.

The Mud Hens look to bounce back and continue their series at Round Rock tomorrow, April 5, with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

