Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong relief pitching was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in their 7-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox, Friday night from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 6,101 fans.
Worcester (3-3) wasted no time scoring in Game Four. Roman Anthony led off the first inning with a single. Following a popout, Marcelo Mayer walked and Vaughn Grissom singled. With the bases juiced, Blake Sabol cracked a two-run double which gave the Woo Sox an early lead. With runners at second and third, Worcester plated a run on balk which made it 3-0 over Jacksonville (4-3).
The Woo Sox bats stayed hot in the third. Nick Sogard worked a leadoff walk and stole second. With a runner in scoring position, Mayer ripped an RBI single, increasing the lead to 4-0. Grissom followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Following a passed ball, Abraham Toro hit a sac fly and that scored Mayer to put Worcester ahead 5-0. With a runner at third, Nate Eaton smacked an RBI which gave the Red Sox a six-run advantage.
Leading 6-0, Grissom singled with one out in the fifth. Sabol walked to put two runners on. With runners at first and second, Toro laced an RBI double which made it 7-0.
Jacksonville responded in the home half of the sixth. With one out, Agustín Ramírez doubled. Following a strikeout, Troy Johnston smoked an RBI single, cutting the deficit to six.
Jacksonville and Worcester continue the series Friday at 6:35 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Red Sox will counter with RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:20 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.
Gates open at 5 p.m. for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Island Oaks RV Resort! Saturday is "Let's Glow Crazy" night at VyStar Ballpark. In addition to fireworks, fans can light up the night with glowsticks.
BATTING
2B: Sabol (2, Piña); Toro (1, Bellozo).
TB: Anthony; Eaton; Grissom 2; Mayer; Sabol 2; Sikes; Toro 2.
RBI: Eaton (2); Mayer (8); Sabol 2 (3); Toro 2 (4).
2-out RBI: Eaton.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Zavala 2; Sogard 2; Eaton.
SF: Toro.
GIDP: Anthony.
Team RISP: 4-for-12.
Team LOB: 7.
BASERUNNING
SB: Sogard (1, 2nd base o" Piña/RamÃ-rez, A); Eaton (2, 2nd base o" Simpson/RamÃ-rez, A).
Jacksonville
AVG
AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A
BATTING
2B: Johnston, T (1, Mata); RamÃ-rez, A (4, Mata); Hostetler (1, Mata).
TB: Hernandez, H; Hostetler 2; Johnston, T 3; Marsee; RamÃ-rez, A 2.
RBI: Johnston, T (4).
2-out RBI: Johnston, T.
Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Marsee 3; Hernandez, H.
Team RISP: 1-for-8.
Team LOB: 7.
BASERUNNING
SB: Marsee 2 (6, 2nd base o" Drohan/Zavala, 3rd base o" Drohan/Zavala).
FIELDING
E: Acosta (3, missed catch); Simon (2, fielding).
PB: RamÃ-rez, A (3).
DP: (Simon-Acosta-Johnston, T).
Balk: Piña.
IBB: Sikes (by Simpson).
Pitches-strikes: Drohan 56-38; Mata 59-32; Mills, W 25-15; Guerrero, L 4-4; Piña 57-35; Pilar 19-11; Bellozo 34-24; Simpson 35-17; Martinez, S 19-9.
Groundouts-flyouts: Drohan 3-1; Mata 1-1; Mills, W 1-1; Guerrero, L 0-2; Piña 2-1; Pilar 1-0; Bellozo 0-2; Simpson 2-2; Martinez, S 0-0.
Batters faced: Drohan 13; Mata 14; Mills, W 5; Guerrero, L 3; Piña 16; Pilar 4; Bellozo 9; Simpson 8; Martinez, S 4.
Inherited runners-scored: Mills, W 1-0; Pilar 1-0; Martinez, S 3-0.
Ejections: Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Patrick Monteverde ejected by HP umpire Mark Bass (1st).
Umpires: HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Jen Pawol. 2B: Austin Snow. 3B: Dexter Kelley.
O!cial Scorer: Jason Eliopoulos.
Weather: 79 degrees, Clear.
Wind: 11 mph, R To L.
First pitch: 7:05 PM.
T: 2:46.
Att: 6,101.
Venue: Vystar Ballpark.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sluggish Offense Hands Bats Third Straight Loss - Louisville Bats
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Third-Straight Against Ironpigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Stories
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1
- 13 Hits Lift Jacksonville to Thursday Night Win over Worcester
- Jacksonville Blanked in Wednesday Matchup with Worcester
- Trio of Home Runs Power Jacksonville to Tuesday Win against Worcester
- Luarbert Arias Debuts for Marlins