Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Strong relief pitching was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in their 7-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox, Friday night from VyStar Ballpark, in front of 6,101 fans.

Worcester (3-3) wasted no time scoring in Game Four. Roman Anthony led off the first inning with a single. Following a popout, Marcelo Mayer walked and Vaughn Grissom singled. With the bases juiced, Blake Sabol cracked a two-run double which gave the Woo Sox an early lead. With runners at second and third, Worcester plated a run on balk which made it 3-0 over Jacksonville (4-3).

The Woo Sox bats stayed hot in the third. Nick Sogard worked a leadoff walk and stole second. With a runner in scoring position, Mayer ripped an RBI single, increasing the lead to 4-0. Grissom followed with a single putting runners at first and second. Following a passed ball, Abraham Toro hit a sac fly and that scored Mayer to put Worcester ahead 5-0. With a runner at third, Nate Eaton smacked an RBI which gave the Red Sox a six-run advantage.

Leading 6-0, Grissom singled with one out in the fifth. Sabol walked to put two runners on. With runners at first and second, Toro laced an RBI double which made it 7-0.

Jacksonville responded in the home half of the sixth. With one out, Agustín Ramírez doubled. Following a strikeout, Troy Johnston smoked an RBI single, cutting the deficit to six.

Jacksonville and Worcester continue the series Friday at 6:35 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (0-0, 0.00) will make the start for the Jumbo Shrimp and the Red Sox will counter with RHP Michael Fulmer (0-0, 0.00). Coverage begins at 6:20 on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, ESPN 690, and ESPN690.com.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Island Oaks RV Resort! Saturday is "Let's Glow Crazy" night at VyStar Ballpark. In addition to fireworks, fans can light up the night with glowsticks.

BATTING

2B: Sabol (2, Piña); Toro (1, Bellozo).

TB: Anthony; Eaton; Grissom 2; Mayer; Sabol 2; Sikes; Toro 2.

RBI: Eaton (2); Mayer (8); Sabol 2 (3); Toro 2 (4).

2-out RBI: Eaton.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Zavala 2; Sogard 2; Eaton.

SF: Toro.

GIDP: Anthony.

Team RISP: 4-for-12.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Sogard (1, 2nd base o" Piña/RamÃ-rez, A); Eaton (2, 2nd base o" Simpson/RamÃ-rez, A).

Jacksonville

AVG

AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO PO A

BATTING

2B: Johnston, T (1, Mata); RamÃ-rez, A (4, Mata); Hostetler (1, Mata).

TB: Hernandez, H; Hostetler 2; Johnston, T 3; Marsee; RamÃ-rez, A 2.

RBI: Johnston, T (4).

2-out RBI: Johnston, T.

Runners left in scoring position, 2 out: Marsee 3; Hernandez, H.

Team RISP: 1-for-8.

Team LOB: 7.

BASERUNNING

SB: Marsee 2 (6, 2nd base o" Drohan/Zavala, 3rd base o" Drohan/Zavala).

FIELDING

E: Acosta (3, missed catch); Simon (2, fielding).

PB: RamÃ-rez, A (3).

DP: (Simon-Acosta-Johnston, T).

Balk: Piña.

IBB: Sikes (by Simpson).

Pitches-strikes: Drohan 56-38; Mata 59-32; Mills, W 25-15; Guerrero, L 4-4; Piña 57-35; Pilar 19-11; Bellozo 34-24; Simpson 35-17; Martinez, S 19-9.

Groundouts-flyouts: Drohan 3-1; Mata 1-1; Mills, W 1-1; Guerrero, L 0-2; Piña 2-1; Pilar 1-0; Bellozo 0-2; Simpson 2-2; Martinez, S 0-0.

Batters faced: Drohan 13; Mata 14; Mills, W 5; Guerrero, L 3; Piña 16; Pilar 4; Bellozo 9; Simpson 8; Martinez, S 4.

Inherited runners-scored: Mills, W 1-0; Pilar 1-0; Martinez, S 3-0.

Ejections: Jumbo Shrimp pitcher Patrick Monteverde ejected by HP umpire Mark Bass (1st).

Umpires: HP: Mark Bass. 1B: Jen Pawol. 2B: Austin Snow. 3B: Dexter Kelley.

O!cial Scorer: Jason Eliopoulos.

Weather: 79 degrees, Clear.

Wind: 11 mph, R To L.

First pitch: 7:05 PM.

T: 2:46.

Att: 6,101.

Venue: Vystar Ballpark.

