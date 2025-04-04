Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks

ST. PAUL, MN - While the St. Paul Saints are away, heavy metal, pop-influenced hooks and guitar riffs with flamboyant costumes shall play. CHS Field, the home of the Saints, has hosted baseball, entertainment, and fireworks on the Fourth of July. This year, however, the team will be in Gwinnett, Georgia, but that doesn't mean the ballpark will remain dormant. CHS Field will host a one-of-a-kind concert sure to bring back nostalgic memories of big hair, neon clothes, and music videos with a Hairball concert followed by an Independence Day Celebration Fireworks show.

On Friday, July 4, one of the most unique concerts to grace CHS Field will hit the stage as Hairball, who is celebrating 25 years, will deliver their signature, electrifying homage to the biggest names in 80s arena rock. Fans will be blown away by their flawless recreations of Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, and more, complete with larger-than-life pyrotechnics, lights, and pure rock energy.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on the Fourth of July, with the Opener (announced at a later date) going on at 6:45 p.m., before Hairball takes the stage at 8:00 p.m. and performs two hours of an immersive Rock & Roll spectacle that captures the spirit of an era. The night will be capped off by an Independence Day fireworks celebration honoring the red, white, and blue (fireworks show will begin approximately at 10:15 p.m.)

Tickets are on sale beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4. Ticket prices are $102 for VIP that includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $100 for a suite ticket, $62 for a VIP ticket, $30 for general admission, and $15 for a general admission ticket for kids 12 and under. On the day of the event ticket prices are $110 for VIP that includes a ticket in the Securian Financial Club, $105 for a suite ticket, $70 for a VIP ticket, $35 for general admission, and $20 for general admission for kids 12 and under.

Those interested in purchasing tickets can visit https://bit.ly/4i5nrDh or contact the Saints box office via phone or in person Monday-Friday, 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. or Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-2 p.m.

ABOUT HAIRBALL

Welcome to Las Vegas meets Arena Rock! Over the past 25 years, Hairball has evolved into an explosive national touring act that brings the glory of the 80's to hundreds of thousands of fans throughout the country, with a 2+ hour drop-dead accurate homage to the biggest arena acts in the world. You'll see all of your favorite legendary hits - from Van Halen, KISS, Motley Crue, Queen, Journey, Aerosmith, and more - recreated time and time again in front of your very eyes!

Our bombastic, action-packed, Rock & Roll party is chock-full of surprises guaranteed to thrill - with an arena-sized light show, smoke, fire, pyrotechnics - we bring a Rock & Roll arsenal to your event that will hit you so hard, you'll forget it's not the original.

