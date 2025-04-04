Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night'

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Our first Fireworks Show of 2025... Our first Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour... Bisons Baseball and great Country Music... That's MY KINDA PARTY! Get to Sahlen Field on Friday, April 11 for our first Honda fridaynightbash! of the season as the Bisons host the Durham Bulls at 6:05 p.m. (Happy Hour 5-6:30 p.m.). Not only is the first 'Bash Anderson's Kids Weekend with $12 Kids Tickets at the Box Office and a Kids Eat Free Giveaway, but we're also celebrating Country Music Night at the ballpark as we'll be rockin' the best country hits all game long!

Sahlen Field has hosted some amazing country music artists over the last two-plus decades of the 106.5 WYRK Toyota Taste of Country Concert, so the ballpark is no stranger to great country music. Hear all your favorites starting at 5 p.m. as we open the ballpark gates for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour featuring $4 Craft Beer and Food Specials. For the kids, we'll also be handing out FREE Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy vouchers to the first 1,000 kids 14 years old and younger through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. Then sit back (or get up and dance!) and enjoy the great music and in-game contests as the Bisons take on the Bulls before we light up the sky with Fireworks for the first time in 2025.

Fridays at the ballpark are back and you know all dirt roads lead to Sahlen Field for the best family entertainment experience in town. Enjoy our Country Music NIght Honda fridayynightbash! on April 11!

