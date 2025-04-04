Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, Nebraska - After falling behind early, the Louisville Bats fought back to tie it up in the late innings against the Omaha Storm Chasers, but the comeback fell short as a Cam Devanney walk-off homer handed Louisville a 5-3 loss.

Right hander Randy Wynne made his second start of the season after pitching three scoreless innings on Opening Day, picking right where he left off. Louisville had allowed a first-inning run in each of the series' first two games, but Wynne kept Omaha off the scoreboard in the opening frame on Thursday.

Wynne's strong start to the game was refreshing for a Louisville squad that has struggled on the mound thus far. Entering Wednesday's game, the Bats were tied for the highest ERA in the International League at 6.55. Despite that, Wynne kept the Storm Chasers at bay in the first three innings, giving up just one hit.

In the fourth inning, Louisville struck first, as Will Benson hit an opposite field home run to put the Bats up 1-0. With the homer, Benson extended his hitting streak to six games as he continues to thrive early in the season.

After hitting for the cycle on Wednesday, Drew Waters led off the fourth inning for Omaha with a double to center field and ended up scoring a Little League home run due to throwing errors by Rece Hinds and Wynne. Wynne exited the game after walking the next batter and allowing a single, with a line of 3.2 IP, three hits, one run, two walks and two strikeouts. Sam Benschoter entered the game and secured the final out with a three-pitch strikeout to prevent further damage.

Benschoter returned in the bottom of the fifth and quickly retired the first two batters, but gave up a costly two-out walk. Not only did the walk extend the inning, but it also brought the Storm Chasers' hottest hitter up to bat. Waters was five for his last five dating back to Wednesday, and he kept it going by launching a home run over the left field wall to put Omaha up 3-1.

Louisville had trouble with Omaha right hander Thomas Hatch, who went five innings for the Storm Chasers, giving up two hits and one run while striking out six. In the sixth inning the Bats' struggles continued, as Andrew Hoffman struck out the side.

In the seventh inning, Louisville's offense finally showed some life. Noelvi Marte opened the top of the seventh inning with a double, putting a Bats runner in scoring position for the first time in the game. With two outs, an RBI double off the bat of Davis Wendzel brought Marte home and shrunk the Bats' deficit to one. Will Banfield stepped up to the plate with the go-ahead run at second base, but flew out to leave the runners stranded.

Looking to keep the game within a run, the Bats turned to Lenny Torres Jr., who struck out the first two batters and got the red-hot Waters to fly out.

Louisville had the top of its order due up in the eighth inning, and it took advantage. Ivan Johnson singled to start the inning, and Marte delivered again for the Bats with a game-tying RBI double. In the bottom of the frame, Torres Jr. returned to the mound and was lights out, striking out the side.

Louisville promptly found itself with the go-ahead run at second base in the top of the ninth thanks to a walk and stolen base from Hinds. The Bats couldn't capitalize, though, as Banfield lined into a double play to end the inning.

Knotted at three, Omaha had the chance to walk it off. The Storm Chasers wasted no time with two singles to start the inning and put Louisville in a dangerous spot. A double play by the ensuing batter seemed to ease the danger, but Devanney didn't flinch. With two strikes, Devanney smashed a no-doubter to left field to hand Louisville a 5-3 loss.

The Bats (3-3) look to bounce back from two-straight losses against the Storm Chasers (3-2) as they continue their six-game series on Friday evening at Werner Park, with first pitch set for 7:35 p.m. ET. Nick Curran will be on the call for WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM.

