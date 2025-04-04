Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Spring in Ohio means a variety of weather options and after Thursday night's rain out, the Clippers and St. Paul Saints were set for a Friday doubleheader at Huntington Park, but once again Mother Nature had other plans, delaying the start of game-one for 95 minutes.

The one hour and 35 minute rain delay did nothing to stall the St. Paul bats in the first inning. Four straight singles from Austin Martin, Luke Keaschall, Mike Ford, and Armando Alvarez put the Saints ahead 2-0. Clippers starter Doug Nikhazy settled down to retire the next three hitters to escape the early jam.

Columbus put runners on the corners in the second and loaded the bases in the third, but were unable to capitalize.

After the rough first inning, Nikhazy would only surrender one more hit through the rest of his outing. He finished his day going 3.2 innings, giving up five hits and two earned runs, while striking out four and walking just one.

Petey Halpin tripled and Christian Cairo walked with two away in the sixth, however St. Paul's Ryan Jensen picked a big strikeout to end the threat.

Clippers would not be denied in their final at bat. With one out, Will Brennan drew a walk, Juan Brito then almost tied the game with a line drive off the wall, just missing a homer, but his double put two runners in scoring position. Angel Martinez then tied the game, singling home a pair and knotting the score at 2-2. That tie wouldn't last long as Will Wilson drove a deep ball to center off the wall, plating Martinez, and securing the 3-2 walk-off victory in game-one of the doubleheader.

Game-two of the doubleheader set for 9:25pm.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.