Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, NEB. - Cam Devanney hit a two-run walk-off home run as the Omaha Storm Chasers claimed a 5-3 win over the Louisville Bats Thursday at Werner Park.

Omaha starting pitcher Thomas Hatch set the tone early in his Royals organization debut, holding the Bats to one run with six strikeouts over 5.0 innings of work.

The only run support Hatch received came from outfielder Drew Waters, a day after Waters hit for the cycle. After Louisville scored a run in the top of the fourth, Waters doubled in the fourth but came around to score after a pair of errors, tying the game at 1-1 on the "little league home run."

In the fifth, Waters came to the plate again, this time with a runner on first base, and blasted at two-run, opposite-field home run for a 3-1 Omaha lead.

Louisville tied the game against the Omaha bullpen with runs in the seventh and eighth, against Andrew Hoffmann and Taylor Clarke. Clarke allowed an inherited runner from Hoffmann to score and Evan Sisk allowed an inherited runner from Clarke to score, as the game was knotted at 3-3 into the ninth.

Junior Fernandez put a pair of runners on in the top of the ninth but Harold Castro helped him get out of a jam, turning an unassisted double play at second base to end the inning.

Castro opened the bottom of the ninth with a single, then moved to third on a Jordan Groshans single. After Nelson Velázquez grounded into a double play, Devanney launched his two-run homer to left field and seal Omaha's second straight win.

The Storm Chasers return to action Friday at 6:35 p.m. CT with left-hander Tyson Guerrero on the mound, opposed by former Omaha arm Drew Parrish starting for Louisville.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.