SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (3-3) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-3)

April 4, 2025 | Game 7 | Road Game 7 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

RH Jake Woodford (No Record) vs. RH Justin Hagenman (0-0, 15.00)

Woodford: Makes his Yankees-affiliated debut; Pitched for Pirates and White Sox orgs in 2024

Hagenman: Surrendered 5 R on 6 H over 3.0 IP with 2 K & 0 BB in 3/30 Loss @ WOR (12-0 WooSox)

LAST TIME OUT- Syracuse, NY (April 3, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-1 Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders offense opened an early lead and the pitching staff made it stick as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled its record six games into the season.

After being limited to one ninth-inning run Wednesday afternoon, the RailRiders tagged Syracuse starter Blade Tidwell for three runs in the top of the first inning. Everson Pereira singled in Jorbit Vivas to open the account. With two down and two in scoring position, Jose Rojas doubled to the right field corner, driving in T.J. Rumfield and Pereira to cap the 3-0 start. Braden Shewmake led off the second with a solo home run to right. The infielder's first home run with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a 377-foot launch to right, extended the early lead to 4-0.

Giberto Celestino's solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh broke up the shutout bid.

Scranton Wilkes-Barre answered by generating a run in the top of the eighth without the benefit of a base hit. Pereira walked, stole second and scored on an ground ball to second with the infield drawn in, sliding past the tag for a 5-1 lead.

Brandon Leibrandt (1-0) earned the win and Tidwell (0-1) took the loss. Kervin Castro, Colten Brewer and Yerry De Los Santos combined to limit the Mets to the one run on the homer and a walk with five strikeouts over the final four innings.

EVERY DAY- Seven players have played in all six games so far this season: Ismael Munguia, Everson Pereira, Jose Rojas, T.J. Rumfield, Braden Shewmake, Andrew Velazquez and Jorbit Vivas.

NEXT MAN UP- Jake Woodford was signed to a Minor League contract by the Yankees on March 28 and added to the RailRiders roster Tuesday. The right-hander went 0-2 with Colorado over seven games (3 starts during Spring Training. He carried a 5.25 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings of work, but opted out and was released by the Rockies on March 23. Last season, Woodford spent time with the White Sox and Pirates organizations. Over 154 Minor League games, including 146 starts, he has gone 38-45 with a 3.83 ERA.

SQUELCHED- Outfielder Ismael Munguia had his five-game hitting streak stopped Thursday with an 0-for-5 night.

WINNER WINNER- Brandon Leibrandt struck out five over five scoreless innings on Thursday. The lefty allowed just three hits and became the first RailRiders starting pitcher to earn a win this year.

YARD WORK- Infielder Braden Shewmake's second inning homer was the fifth by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. The Braves former first round pick has 40 in his career; 39 in the Minors and one while with the White Sox last year before an ankle injury shut down his season.

SHUFFLED- Infielder Max Burt was transferred to Somerset prior to their season-opener. Burt made the initial RailRiders roster, but did not play during the first week of the season. No immediate countermove was made to fill that roster spot.

VETERAN MOVE- Dominic Smith was re-signed by the Yankees on a Minor League contract Monday and has been assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Smith hit .297 for New York during Spring Training but opted out of his contract during the finals days in Tampa. In 37 at-bats over 13 games, he hit three home runs and drove in 12. Smith is a career .246 hitter during eight big league seasons spanning 693 games. Smith played for the New York Mets in each of his first six years in the Majors. During his time in the Mets organization, he appeared in 56 Minor League games for Syracuse.

WORKING BACK- Erick Leal's first start in affiliated ball since September 1, 2019, was a solid effort. The right-hander struck out seven over five innings and walked just one.

MEET THE METS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 24 games against the Syracuse Mets this season. Each of the 12 first-half meetings are at NBT Bank Stadium. All of the second-half games are at PNC Field. The clubs squared off 24 times last season and split the set 12-12.

HOME SWEET HOME- The RailRiders continue this nine-game road swing to start the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Rochester at PNC Field on Tuesday. The club has two homestands in April. Charlotte comes to town starting April 22; the Knights first visit since 2019.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York snapped a two-game skid with a 9-7 win over Arizona. The Yankees got home runs from Aaron Judge (5), Trent Grisham (1) and Jazz Chisolm, Jr. (4) to back Carlos Carrasco in the win. Rookie J.C. Escarra made his first start at catcher for New York and doubled in the seventh for his first MLB hit... Somerset's season begins on tonight at Hartford. Cam Schlittler takes the mound for the Patriot... Hudson Valley opens at home against Jersey Shore this evening as Kyle Carr gets the Opening Night nod... Tampa's season starts as well when they host Lakeland at Community Field.

