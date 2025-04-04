Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Round Rock, TX - The Toledo Mud Hens continued their trip down south with a wild 7-4 comeback win in extra innings against the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond.

While the Mud Hens struggled to put runs on the board early, the tables turned as Toledo's offense lit up late in the game.

Starting on the mound for the Hens was righty Matt Manning (0-1, 20.25 ERA), while Caleb Boushley (0-1, 4.91 ERA) took the hill for the Express.

Similar to last night's game, it was a pitching duel through three innings, with both Manning and Boushley allowing just one hit apiece.

Both teams put a runner on base in the first; however, the inning remained scoreless. Despite a two-out double by Jace Jung in the top half, the Express held off the Hens and recorded the final out. Toledo responded with a 6-4-3 double play after a walk to Justin Foscue.

Round Rock went 1-2-3 in the top of the second to keep Toledo off the board as their offense got to work. Dustin Harris singled and followed it up with a stolen base. A two-out walk by Manning put two Express runners on base, but Manning stayed composed and struck out Kellen Strahm to keep the game knotted at 0.

Toledo faced some adversity in the third with a leadoff line-drive double by Alex De Goti. Sam Haggerty followed with an RBI single to bring in De Goti and give Round Rock their first run of the game.

A stolen base sent Haggerty to second, and an RBI single by Blaine Crim extended the Express lead to 2-0. Thanks to a double play, the Mud Hens escaped the inning without further damage, despite runners on first and second.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth, manager Gabe Alvarez pulled Manning in favor of a fresh arm, bringing in Tyler Owens to face Foscue.

Manning exited after 4.2 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, with 3 walks, 4 strikeouts, and a 9.82 ERA.

Round Rock continued its offensive push as Foscue doubled and later scored on an RBI single from Crim. Owens escaped the inning having allowed just one run despite surrendering three hits with two outs.

Despite an impressive outing from Boushley through five innings (3 H, 0 R, 2 K, 2.08 ERA), the Express handed the ball to reliever Nick Krauth.

Toledo managed two hits in the sixth against the new pitcher, but once again came up empty on the scoreboard.

After one inning of work, Owens allowed a run on three hits, prompting the Hens to go to the bullpen for Jordan Balazovic.

It wasn't until the seventh inning that Toledo finally got their offense rolling. Brewer Hicklen led off with a single, followed by an RBI double from Tomás Nido to put Toledo on the board. David Hensley moved Nido to third with a sacrifice bunt, and Eliezer Alfonzo followed with another RBI double to bring home Nido and cut the deficit to one.

As Krauth began to struggle in the seventh, he was replaced by Joe Barlow.

Barlow ended the threat with a strikeout of Jahmai Jones to preserve the Express lead. In the bottom of the seventh, Toledo's defense held strong, keeping the score at 3-2.

Both teams went 3-up and 3-down in the eighth, setting the stage for an electric ninth inning.

The Express made another pitching change, bringing in Dane Acker to replace Barlow.

Acker fell behind 2-0 to Hens batters, but Toledo wasn't ready to fold.

With Round Rock just one strike away from victory, two back-to-back fielding errors gave Toledo new life and tied the game at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Toledo also made a pitching change, bringing in Ryan Miller. Balazovic finished his outing strong, tossing 2.1 innings and allowing just one hit.

Miller issued back-to-back walks with two outs but remained composed to close out the ninth and send the game to extra innings.

Despite having a runner in scoring position with Riley Unroe on third after an Andrew Navigato flyout-and Jung on first after a walk-Acker kept the Hens at three runs as the game moved into the bottom of the 10th.

As Round Rock looked to walk it off, a sacrifice bunt by Foscue moved the runner into scoring position, but Toledo shut it down and sent the game to the 11th. JT Chargois took over on the mound for the Express.

In the top of the 11th, a sac bunt by Nido moved Hicklen into scoring position. Hensley grounded out, but it was enough to bring home Hicklen and give Toledo their first lead of the evening.

To close it out, the Mud Hens brought in reliever Andrew Chafin, but Round Rock tied it right back up at 4 on a sacrifice fly that scored Harris, sending the game to the 12th.

Toledo's offense came alive in the 12th inning. A flyout from Jack Dunn advanced Alfonzo to third. Chargois then walked Unroe, and Jones was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

A grounder by Navigato led to a fielding error, allowing Alfonzo to score and giving Toledo the lead once more. But the Hens weren't done yet-a two-out single to left by Hicklen scored two more to give Toledo a 3-run cushion.

The flurry of runs led to yet another pitching change for the Express, replacing Chargois with Codi Heuer.

To finish it off, the Mud Hens handed the ball to Carlos Pena, who went 1-2-3 to secure the 7-4 win.

