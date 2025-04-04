Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (3-4) fell to the Charlotte Knights (5-2), 7-6, on Friday night at Truist Field. Two big innings by the Knights were enough to hold off the Tides, who would make it a one-run game late. The loss evens the road trip at 2-2.

Norfolk broke the scoring open right in the first inning, as Vimael Machín knocked a two-run double. He finished 2-for-5 on the night. Norfolk added another run in the third inning after capitalizing on a Charlotte error to make it 3-0.

The Knights tied it up in the bottom half of the third, getting three runs on three hits and two walks. Charlotte would break the tie in the fifth when Andre Lipcius launched a grand slam to make it 7-3.

The Tides clawed their way back, answering in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Coby Mayo. They scored two more in the eighth to make it a one-run game, including an RBI double by Dylan Carlson followed by a Daz Cameron RBI single. Carlson finished 2-for-2 with three runs, two doubles, and three walks. Norfolk couldn't get anything in the ninth, however, losing 7-6.

Tomorrow night's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Tides probable being RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 0.00). He is set to face Charlotte's RHP Jairo Iriarte (0-0, 4.50).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.