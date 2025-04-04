Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (3-4) fell to the Charlotte Knights (5-2), 7-6, on Friday night at Truist Field. Two big innings by the Knights were enough to hold off the Tides, who would make it a one-run game late. The loss evens the road trip at 2-2.
Norfolk broke the scoring open right in the first inning, as Vimael Machín knocked a two-run double. He finished 2-for-5 on the night. Norfolk added another run in the third inning after capitalizing on a Charlotte error to make it 3-0.
The Knights tied it up in the bottom half of the third, getting three runs on three hits and two walks. Charlotte would break the tie in the fifth when Andre Lipcius launched a grand slam to make it 7-3.
The Tides clawed their way back, answering in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Coby Mayo. They scored two more in the eighth to make it a one-run game, including an RBI double by Dylan Carlson followed by a Daz Cameron RBI single. Carlson finished 2-for-2 with three runs, two doubles, and three walks. Norfolk couldn't get anything in the ninth, however, losing 7-6.
Tomorrow night's game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., with the Tides probable being RHP Brandon Young (0-0, 0.00). He is set to face Charlotte's RHP Jairo Iriarte (0-0, 4.50).
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 4, 2025
- Dalbec Delivers an Early Home Run But Knights Fall 6-3 - Charlotte Knights
- Knights Hold off the Tides 7-6 to Even up the Series - Charlotte Knights
- Scoreless Through Nine, Sounds Fall in Extras to Gwinnett - Nashville Sounds
- Castillo Homers But Syracuse Loses, 12-4, on Friday Night to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre - Syracuse Mets
- Memphis Sweeps Double Header, Extends Win Streak to Five - Memphis Redbirds
- Bisons Lose Two to Memphis Friday - Buffalo Bisons
- Late Norfolk Comeback Falls Short As Series Evens - Norfolk Tides
- RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Stifled by Woo Sox, 7-1 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sluggish Offense Hands Bats Third Straight Loss - Louisville Bats
- Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller - Gwinnett Stripers
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- Tonight's Game Has Been Suspended - Iowa Cubs
- Barrera's Three Homers Blast Bulls Past Space Cowboys 15-1 - Durham Bulls
- Red Wings Drop Third-Straight Against Ironpigs - Rochester Red Wings
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play - Indianapolis Indians
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Walk-Off Magic in Game-One of the Doubleheader - Columbus Clippers
- 'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Deja Vu All over Again, Saints Walked-Off in Game One of Doubleheader by Clippers, 3-2 - St. Paul Saints
- April 4 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 4, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Yee-Haw: Honda Fridaynightbash Series Returns April 11 with 'Country Music Night' - Buffalo Bisons
- Celebrate Independence Day at CHS Field with Rock the 4th Featuring Hairball Concert and Fireworks - St. Paul Saints
- Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances - Syracuse Mets
- Mud Hens Complete Comeback in 12 Innings against the Express - Toledo Mud Hens
- Devanney Walks off Bats with Two-Run Homer - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bats Comeback Crushed by Omaha Walk-Off, 5-3 - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.