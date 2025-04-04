Bisons Lose Two to Memphis Friday
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Memphis, TN - The Buffalo Bisons were unable to solve the Memphis Redbirds in either game of their doubleheader on Friday evening at AutoZone Park. Memphis won game one 4-1 and took the night cap 3-1 as well for the two-game sweep.
The Redbirds scored first for the first time in the series with two runs in the bottom of the second inning. Cesar Prieto hit a two-run home run to left-center field to give the team a 2-0 lead. Yohel Pozo led off the bottom of the second with a double and scored on Prieto's second homer of the season.
Jonatan Clase recorded his third straight multi-hit game with three hits for Buffalo. The outfielder led off the game with an infield single, adding a base hit in the top of the third inning as well. However, the Bisons were unable to drive him either time. He also had a lead-off double in the top of the sixth inning but was thrown out trying to reach third base.
Memphis tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to extend their lead to 4-0 over the Bisons. However, Will Robertson delivered a two-out base hit to right field that scored Addison Barger, trimming the Bisons' deficit to 4-1 in the top of the sixth inning. The run came off of reliever Oddanier Mosqueda.
Michael McGreevy started for the Redbirds and worked five scoreless innings for his first win of the year. Eric Lauer suffered his first defeat, giving up all four runs in the first game of the doubleheader.
The Bisons took advantage of a lead-off walk in the top of the third inning of game two. Quinn Mathews walked Damiano Palmegiani to start the inning and moved him over on a wild pitch. Barger drove Palmegiani in with two outs on a ball hit 112.8 MPH past the second baseman. Barger's fourth RBI of the year gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead.
Memphis would answer, however, to tie the game 1-1 after three innings. Mike Antico led off the bottom of the inning with a double and scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Jose Fermin. The Redbirds would score twice in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 3-1 lead over Buffalo. Jose Barrero put the Redbirds up 2-1 with an RBI double to center field, while Matt Lloyd's RBI single two batters leader extended the lead to two.
Paxton Schultz and Dillon Tate each worked scoreless innings of relief in the loss. The Bisons and Memphis are scheduled to meet for game five of the six-game series Saturday afternoon. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. EDT at AutoZone Park.
