'Pigs Go Wire-To-Wire to Swipe Third Straight Win off Red Wings

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (5-2) scored three runs in the first and never looked back, topping the Rochester Red Wings (2-4) 9-2 on Friday night at Innovative Field.

Getting going right away, the 'Pigs plated three in the first inning. Otto Kemp doubled to start things out and Cal Stevenson then singled. Payton Henry produced a groundout to plate Kemp for the game's first run. After a strikeout, Óscar Mercado singled in Stevenson. Mercado then stole and second and scored when Josh Breaux reached on an error.

The Red Wings made it a one-run game in the fourth as Trey Lipscomb lined a two-run single.

That was the closest the Red Wings got as the 'Pigs scored six unanswered the rest of the way.

Otto Kemp belted a solo homer in the fifth, his second of the season, to make it 4-2.

Four runs crossed the plate in the sixth. Mercado drove in a run with a sacrifice fly before Rafael Lantigua drove in another with a double. After Rodolfo Castro walked to put two runners on, Matt Kroon singled them both home, making it 8-2 'Pigs.

Mercado put the final stamp on the game as he bopped a solo homer, his first of the season, in the seventh, making it 9-2.

José Cuas (1-0) earned the win for the 'Pigs in relief, working two scoreless innings. He allowed two hits and did not issue a walk nor strike a batter out.

Andrew Alvarez (0-1) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing six runs, three earned, in five innings on five hits, striking out six.

The two teams continue their series on Saturday, April 5 with first pitch slated for 1:05 p.m. Mick Abel (0-1, 7.20) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Andry Lara (0-0, 4.50) toes the rubber for the Red Wings.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

--#YourHometownTeam--

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.