Saints Drop Second Game of Doubleheader to Clippers 11-1 in Rain Shortened Contest

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints couldn't rebound from a walk-off loss in game one of a doubleheader. Saints starter David Festa gave up a career-high 10 hits in an 11-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers in game two of a doubleheader that was halted in the bottom of the sixth due to rain. The game was an official contest since five innings were completed.

In the first inning Festa walked a pair and with runners at first and second and two outs Kody Huff hit a pop up on the right side of the infield that first baseman Mike Ford dropped allowing a run to score giving the Clippers a 1-0 lead.

With nobody on and two outs in the second the Clippers tacked on a second run. Three straight singles by Justin Boyd, Will Brennan, and Juan Brito, the latter plating a run, increased the lead to 2-0.

The Clippers added two more runs in the third with three straight hits with one out. Huff singled to right and took third on a double from Petey Halpin. Christian Cairo made it 4-0 Clippers with a two-run double to right-center.

The Saints got on the board in the fourth when Emmanuel Rodriguez walked, took third on a double to right by Yunior Severino, and scored on a groundout by Jair Camargo cutting the deficit to 4-1.

The Saints gave up their first long ball of the season in the fourth. With one out Angel Martinez doubled to the gap in right-center and that was followed by a two-run homer to right by Will Wilson, his second of the season, giving the Clippers a 6-1 lead. That knocked Festa out of the game who went 3.1 innings allowing six runs (five earned) on 10 hits while walking two and striking out four. Huascar Ynoa took over and the Clippers added two more to the scoreboard. Huff drew a walk and with two outs took third on a double by Cairo. Milan Tolentino slapped a two-run double down the third base line making it 8-1.

Two errors in the fifth inning proved costly for the Saints. After a leadoff walk to Brito, back-to-back errors by Yunior Severino at third loaded the bases with one out. A walk to Halpin forced in a run increasing the Clippers lead to 9-1. Cairo made it 11-1 with a two-run single to left-center.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday evening at 3:05 p.m. (CT) at Huntington Park. The Saints send RHP Randy Dobnak (0-0) to the mound against LHP Ryan Webb (0-0, 2.25). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

