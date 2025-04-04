RailRiders Down Mets, 12-4

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse, NY - On the strength of six-run seventh inning, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 12-4 at NBT Bank Stadium on Friday. Jorbit Vivas and Braden Shewmake each hit home runs to back the RailRiders to their second straight win and third in four games of the series.

Vivas got the offense going with a first inning solo home run off Mets starter Justin Hagenman, but former Yankees farmhand Diego Castillo answered with a solo homer of his own in the bottom of the third to tie the game.

Each team tallied a run in the fifth inning. T.J. Rumfield singled in Andrew Velazquez in the top half, only to see another former RailRider and Yankee in Billy McKinney level the score with an RBI single in the home half.

After reliever Sean Reid-Foley walked two batters to start the sixth, Duke Ellis's two-run single put Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up for good.

In the seventh, Shewmake hit a three-run blast to right, extending the lead to 7-2. The RailRiders added three more runs in the inning on two hits, two errors and a walk, taking a 10-2 edge.

Ellis singled in a run in the top of the eighth, but the Mets plated a pair in the bottom of the inning to cut the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to seven.

In the top of the ninth, Vivas scored on a sac fly to cap the offense.

Jake Woodford didn't factor in the decision in his RailRiders debut, working three innings and allowing just the one run on two hits. Ryan Anderson (1-0) notched the win and Reid-Foley (0-1) was charged with the loss.

Rumfield, Shewmake and Vivas had three hits each, while Ellis and Shewmake both drove in three.

Sean Boyle starts game five of this set for the RailRiders against the Mets and Brandon Sproat on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 1:05 P.M. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre caps this nine-game road trip on Sunday and hosts Rochester at PNC Field starting on Tuesday, April 8. For promotional information and tickets, visit swbrailriders.com.

