Syracuse Mets Reschedule Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie Appearances

April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - With scheduled rain forecast for the weekend, the Joey Chestnut appearance on Saturday, April 5th will now take place on Wednesday, June 4th, and the DJ Swiftie appearance on Sunday, April 6th will now be on Friday, August 22nd. The Syracuse E.R.A.'s Day Promotion featuring the Friendship Bracelet Jersey Giveaway and the Friendship Bracelet Jersey Amazin' Giveaway Pack will also be moved to August 22nd. It is still possible that both games will still be played on Saturday and Sunday, so for now, it is only the promotional appearances that are being rescheduled.

Fans who purchased tickets can use those tickets for the rescheduled dates. Fans who can't make the rescheduled dates will receive refunds or tickets to a future Syracuse Mets game. Fans should contact the Syracuse Mets Ticket Office at 315-474-7833 x1 to exchange their tickets or to receive a refund.

For the latest updates on this weekend's games between the Syracuse Mets and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees), and for all promotional updates, please follow the Syracuse Mets social media pages and syracusemets.com.

The Mets and Rail Riders are also still scheduled to play Friday, April 4th at NBT Bank Stadium at 6:35 p.m. This is the first fireworks game of the season.

"We rolled the dice with big early promotions and are so happy that Joey Chestnut and DJ Swiftie are willing to work with us to make these promotions better for our fans," said Syracuse Mets General Manager Jason Smorol.

Fans can purchase tickets for all Syracuse Mets home games, in-person at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online any time at SyracuseMets.com.

