Strider Dominant, Williams Provides Walk-Off Magic in Stripers' 2-1 Thriller
April 4, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (3-4) needed 11 innings and a walk-off wild pickoff throw to edge the Nashville Sounds (2-5) for a 2-1 win at Coolray Field on Friday night. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider and catcher Sean Murphy served as the starting battery for Gwinnett in the victory. Luke Williams scored on Nashville's third error of the night to win it.
Decisive Plays: Neither team collected a run in regulation, but Nashville broke the ice in the 10th with a sacrifice fly from catcher Jorge Alfaro. Gwinnett stayed alive in the bottom of the 10th with a single from Garrett Cooper followed by a Nashville fielding error to score pinch-runner Cody Milligan. With runners on second and third and no outs in the 11th, Stripers' reliever Enoli Paredes (W, 1-0) struck out a pair of batters and forced a groundout to hold the 1-1 tie. The Stripers ended the game in the bottom of the 11th as a pickoff attempt to second from Nashville pitcher Blake Holub (L, 0-1) went into center field, allowing Williams to score from second.
Key Contributors: Strider (5.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 SO) was lights out in his second rehab start and first at Coolray Field. Williams and Cooper each collected two hits to lead the Gwinnett offense.
Noteworthy: The Sounds were held hitless until the seventh inning and had just two total as a team. Gwinnett pitchers struck out 16 batters for the second time this series, extending the week's total to 55. The Stripers entered the day leading all of Triple-A in strikeouts by a pitching staff. Recently-signed outfielder Alex Verdugo made his Braves organization debut, going 0-for-2.
